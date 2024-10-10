This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

This time of year is very busy. Between exams, social activities, and life in general, it sometimes feels like no one understands the stress you may feel. It is easy to get caught up in your thoughts. It is ALWAYS important to put yourself first; however, I feel it is very important to treat others kindly.

I have been thinking a lot about Empathy. Empathy is being able to be aware of the way others are feeling. Put yourself in someone else’s shoes. I always go by the motto, “Treat others the way you want to be treated”.

Being stressed is perfectly normal and it’s valid to feel that way! But, just because your friend forgot to give you the shirt she borrowed from you, does not mean it is her fault for YOUR stress. You may have felt like you had the worst day ever so when you see your roommate got a 98% on her exam, instead of congratulating her, you roll your eyes. Little did you know she had been stressed and anxious the entire week and studied really hard to get that grade.

Over the past few years, I’ve learned about putting myself in other people’s shoes. Even in an argument with a friend, it can be hard, but it is helpful to think about how they may feel in their position even if you do not agree with them. Everyone has valid feelings so I feel it’s important to let them feel validated.

Do something nice for someone this weekend. It will make them feel good as well as make you feel fulfilled!