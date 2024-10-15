This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Now that we’ve officially entered Spooky Season, it’s time to plan out costumes for Halloweekend! With three separate days of celebration, costume combinations can be almost endless– there’s time to hit different themes, add in a duo or group costume, and have lots of fun with whatever you wear. I’ve compiled some costumes that I’d (personally) love to see out and about this Halloween. I hope that they’ll spark your imagination or give you an idea of what you’d like to become this year!

First, we have the classic solo costume. You really can’t go wrong with dressing up as a solo act (no weird friend group dynamics or drama!) so here are a few costumes that I think would really catch the eye and stand out from the crowd.

Kesha. Think of her 2010 era: fishnets, blue lipstick, messy hair, smokey eye makeup, and add some glitter. Literally the epitome of a bombshell. Chef’s Kiss. I have to give my friend credit for coming up with this one, and although neither of us are being it for Halloween, it’s too perfect of an idea not to share. For this, all you need is a red dress, an apron, some red lipstick, and a chef’s hat (if you’d like). Get a good friend who will put on lipstick and put some kisses on your neck, arms, or wherever you’d like, and voila, you’re the chef’s kiss! Princess and the Pea. I think this costume is just the absolute cutest. Get a flowy pastel minidress, add some slippers and an eye mask to match the dress, and a tiara to tie it all together. Cute and comfy never fails.

Next, here are some duo costumes. Whether you’re teaming up with a friend, boyfriend, or girlfriend, it’s always fun to include someone in your festivities.

Sailors, mermaids, or a sailor and a mermaid. Get a sailor hat and pair it with any nautical-themed outfit (think blue minidress, or for a guy: khakis and a button up) and/or add a colorful sparkly skirt with a cute, shimmery top, and pair with some shell jewelry and body glitter. Sheep and Little Bo Peep. Either wear a sheep onesie or a fluffy white dress and add some ears and a tail, and pair it with a very coquette, baby pink mini dress, or top and skirt (bonus points for including bows or a shepherd’s staff). Subway surfers. This is another costume I just love and think it’s perfect to dress up as. Recreate the looks from some of the characters in the game Subway Surfers – denim, low-rise jeans, hoodies, tanks, baseball caps, and beanies are all fair game. Don’t forget your spray paint!

Finally, we’ve come to the group costumes. If by some miracle you’ve managed to get a large group together and all coordinated in their costumes (props to you!), here are some ideas for a few people.