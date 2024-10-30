Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
2024 has been filled with new media highlights.

Hollywood film has produced many popular movies, projected for ages from 6 years old to 90. Additionally, the music industry has produced many hit albums from a plethora of genres and artists. Without Halloween just around the corner, I anticipate that costumes will reflect these upward trends in pop culture.

One predicted popular costume is a duo costume between Taylor Swift and her football star boyfriend Travis Kelce. This duo has been prevalent in the media since the start of their relationship, but with the Eras tour about to end and the NFL 2024 season just starting, the couple is reaching their peak. Whether this costume will be done with friends or a romantic partner, the costume idea is nothing less than adorable.

Another popular costume idea comes from the hit Inside Out 2 movie which premiered in theatres. This costume is projected to be for friend groups since there are multiple types of characters. One popular character may be Anxiety since she is a new addition to the main character Riley’s emotions. Other ideas could be for Disgust, Fear, Anger, Joy, or Sadness.

I am excited to see how people dress up these characters, especially with the emphasis on the character’s specific color and persona. The last projected most popular costume is the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader outfit. This comes from the new Netflix show “Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader: Making the Team” which caused an uptick in interest in cheer and dance. The costume is beautifully studded with diamonds and frills to emphasize the look of a cheerleader. It is a real eye-catcher and should be very popular.

Riley Thayer

Holy Cross '28

Hi! My name is Riley Thayer. I am from Long Island, New York. I am 18 years old and a freshman at Holy Cross. I just turned 18 on July 27. I love going to the beach and hanging out with my friends. I have a very big family and I hang out with them a lot. We all live very close to each other. I have a dog named Easton. I named him Easton because I used to play softball and Easton is a softball company. He is a maltipoo and is turning 7! I am planning to study political science, possibly on the pre-law track. I am interested in journalism and advocacy. A lot of the work I do at home as well as in school is based in non-profit organizations to help children with disabilities. I love to read books on my own time. I find that I can’t read that much while in school, but I read so much over the summer. My favorite book I have ever read is A Little Life by Hanya Yanigahara. I also love to play pickleball. My friends and I would play for hours at our local park.