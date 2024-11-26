The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

About a year ago, I made the decision to try scalp oiling before washing my hair, and have been hooked on it since.

After blowing up on social media, the trend of “oiling your scalp” became a large-scale trend for women with their “pre-hair wash routine”. The goal of this is by using an oil on your scalp, it will stimulate hair growth and thicken hair. After seeing the pictures all over social media of how healthy people’s hair looked online when switching to using pre-wash hair oil, I was easily influenced into trying it myself.

Although many different people can address different concerns through scalp oiling, my personal hair goal for trying hair oiling was to maintain healthy hair and to focus on growth. With those goals in mind, I started using three droppers worth of oil on my scalp on my hair wash days and have made it a staple in my routine since. Since starting hair oiling, I feel that my hair definitely grows quicker, and that it also maintains the thickness of my hair and reduces the amount of shedding that I typically have in the winter.