Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Giving yourself grace. Self-care. Me time. 

Our generation throws these terms around quite often, and rightfully so. In my own recent battle with anxiety, these concepts-giving myself grace, self-care, and me time-have been crucial. However, as overachieving, conscientious young women, I feel we have lost sight of the true meaning behind these concepts.

Giving yourself grace, self-care, and me-time, are supposed to be there for you, not the other way around. A few days ago, I found myself becoming frustrated with myself because I had forgotten to do my meditation journaling before bed the night before. I felt myself regressing back into my anxiousness at its worst-irrational, angry, and self-shaming. Then, I realized-all these rituals we establish for ourselves are supposed to be an escape from commitment. I don’t need to shame myself for not journaling one night, or not putting on my pajama set and candles and eating fruit. Remember: you are just as put-together if you are wearing a Croads ketchup-stained t-shirt (me last weekend) as you are in a cutesy Roller Rabbit set. 

“Put-together” as an aesthetic is an illusion: all that putting yourself together means is you are working to be good: to yourself, to others, and with the attitude you approach your day with. If something is burdening you, don’t be afraid to let it go. I myself know it’s easier said than done-in high school, I was president of every club, every committee, captain of every team I was on, and I had thousands of community service hours. I was also in a constant state of exhaustion and never had time to socialize-weekends were spent recovering from the busy weeks. Here at Holy Cross, I am president of zero clubs. I am on no club sports teams. I am a member of HerCampus, and have signed up recently for Working for Worcester’s Build Day-and that’s pretty much where it ends. I have discovered how much I can handle at this point in my life, even if it’s less than what others are juggling, and have learned to stop fighting it. I had another commitment that became too much for me, and I recently let it go, something I never would have previously done. The key to actually giving yourself grace, self-care, and me time, is to not compare your journey with someone else’s. Being a sustained, healthy, fulfilled YOU with a few less leadership roles is more important than being a stretched thin, miserable, shell of you. Become involved in organizations that replenish you-not drain you-like what I’ve found in HerCampus. Yes, any commitments you take on can stack your resumé; however, they should also stack that much more important resumé inside you-the one that nourishes you (that isn’t based on catering for outside acceptance or approval. I hope this advice resonates with anyone reading this who has similar struggles). 

Remember, you are worthy of truly giving yourself grace, in every way.

Emily Kelley

Holy Cross '27

Hi everyone! I'm Emily and I'm a freshman at Holy Cross. I'm from Canton, MA and I'm majoring in psychology to hopefully become a sports psychologist or a teacher! I love to read, write, cook, and run in my free time. I'm so excited to be a part of HerCampus start writing! :)