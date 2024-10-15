Fun Fall Activities To Do This Season 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

October means it’s officially fall season! As the temperature drops and the darkness creeps in more quickly these days, many people find themselves cuddling up indoors with little thought of enjoying all available to them outside. Yet, fall is the perfect transition season to enjoy all the beauty of nature around us. I wanted to share some of my favorite activities to do in the fall to get me into the fall spirit.

Apple picking

It’s apple season and what better way to enjoy this fruit than by picking them yourself? Not only do you get to spend the day outside in the nice fall crisp air, but you also get to pick some apples to take home and bake a sweet treat. I mean come on who doesn’t love fresh apple pie, apple crisp, apple sauce, or just from the tree.

Pumpkin patch

Another fun fall outdoor activity is to go to a pumpkin patch. I know this seems obvious because when you think of fall you think of pumpkins but let me tell you never overlook a pumpkin patch. There is so much to do at a local pumpkin patch/farm so it is a great place to spend your time. You can pick pumpkins or gourds, go on a hayride, get lost in a corn maze, or eat amazing apple cider donuts while also drinking apple cider. There are truly endless possibilities at a pumpkin patch which is why I think it is a staple stop for fall activities.

Jump in a pile of leaves

I know this one might sound lame and you might be saying to yourself I haven’t done this since I was a kid, but let me tell you this is one of the best fall activities to do because it does not require any money, just you and your backyard. The feeling of piling up leaves till you can’t anymore and then running and jumping into these crunchy leaves really brings back nostalgia for me and I hope it does for you too.

Haunted Houses

This is for the people who love scary things in the fall. Spooky season is here and we need to take advantage of it! Haunted houses are a great activity to do with friends and family and it really gets your adrenaline pumping. You walk into this house and are brought into a world full of scares and spooks which I know is not fun for some but it definitely is fun for me. My favorite part is the jump scares and they get me every time!