Fun Date Ideas to Fall for This Season

It’s officially October which means fall is in the air! There are many things to love and look forward to in these upcoming months: pumpkin spice, apple cider, apple picking, and so much more. I don’t know about you, but I am always a sap for a cute fall date. Here are fun date ideas near Worcester to plan with your significant other or friends!

Go on a hike! There are plenty of hiking and walking trails here in the Worcester area. One of my favorites is the Trout Brook Reservation. It doesn’t have to be a rigorous hike, but we can all agree that one of the best parts of fall is the leaves. Going on a small walk with someone special is a way to see the foliage and spend quality time with them! And if you’re feeling fancy, you could add in a picnic to the mix with some fall snacks. Go to a pumpkin patch! Pumpkins are one of the biggest fall staples. It is probably one of the most common items you think of when the fall is brought up. There are pumpkin patches all around, if you go on a small drive I can assure you that you will see at least one. Pick out the best pumpkin in the patch, and if you feel up to it, it is also a great place to get some pictures! Pumpkins are fun on their own, but it is always fun to carve them as well! Choose a fun design and get carving. For the competitors, turn it into a challenge – who can make the best pumpkin? Go apple picking! A classic but a goodie. Who doesn’t love walking around an apple orchard?! There are a plethora of farms near Worcester that offer apple picking, just type it into your browser and they’ll pop up. This is also a great place to take pictures – alone, with your friends, or with your significant other. Usually at orchards, the farm offers other fun things such as hay rides, small knick-knacks, and much more. Once you’ve picked out your favorite apples, you can go home and have a cozy night baking apple pie, apple crisp, and applesauce – there are so many options! Take the train into Boston! I am sure everyone knows how beautiful Boston is – in the fall this is amplified. Small walks in Boston Common, the Boston Public Garden, and the Freedom Trail are all great options to see some of the beautiful changing leaves. Grab a warm apple cider or pumpkin spice latte and enjoy the peaceful escape. An idea geared towards thrill seekers, Boston offers ghost tours at night! Attend at your own risk though… Have a movie night! Especially during the Halloween season, there are so many different movies that you can watch. There is nothing like cozying up with someone you love under fuzzy blankets, in pajamas and turning on one of your favorite spooky movies. Whether it’s a Disney movie (Halloweentown is my personal favorite) or a scary, haunting movie, you really cannot go wrong. Pour some hot chocolate, make some popcorn, and get comfy! This is super easy but always fun.

There are so many different activities to do in the fall, but these are some of my favorites. Hopefully, you can plan at least one of them with the people you love most!