Feeling Floral: A Dive into My Flower For Flowers

At home, my mom always keeps a vase of fresh flowers on the kitchen island and I think it brings a fun and fresh air into the house. Our yard and back patio are also filled with a variety of perennials and annuals that enhance the beauty of their surroundings. My mom’s love for plants and flowers has started growing on me, giving me a great appreciation for flowers. It has also made me very particular when it comes to flowers.

My favorite flower of all time is a hydrangea. My favorite variety is a classic blue hydrangea. I love the coastal and summertime vibe that seeing these flowers give me. This year was a great year for hydrangeas and there were so many beautiful blooms all over the cape. Limelight hydrangeas are also a favorite of mine with their really tall plants and bright green stalks.

Right after hydrangeas, I would consider tulips to be my favorite flower. One of the places I want to travel to the most is the Netherlands, specifically in the spring in order to see the beautiful tulip farms everywhere. Tulips manage to have a simple and sophisticated look even with their vibrant colors, which makes them so unique. While I think tulips are very classy, nothing will ever beat a rose in terms of classiness.

Though I am a bit partial to them because it is my middle name, I think roses, specifically red roses, are truly beautiful. A few years ago we found a breed of roses named “the Lady Emma Rose,” that had a spectacular pale orange color. We bought 4 bushes of them because, how often do you find one of your favorite flowers that has the same name as you?

My fourth and final favorite flower is a peony. The peony is a flower that I have only been introduced to in the past 3-ish years. But I find them so stunning that they have quickly become a favorite of mine. The intricate layering of their petals and their unique colors make them stunning in any vase.