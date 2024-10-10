The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Fall is officially in season and with October just beginning, what better time to share my favorite fall meals and treats! I have always loved cooking a variety of dishes at home, but when autumn comes around, my desire to be in the kitchen reaches an all time high as I discover numerous plates that pair perfectly with the crisp air. So, I am sharing with you a few of my favorite fall foods in hopes that they encourage you to get in the kitchen and try something new!
- Apple Crisp Overnight Oats – The perfect breakfast to pair with a pumpkin spice latte, these overnight oats will certainly energize you for the day! Packed with cinnamon, nutmeg, granny smith apples, and creamy oat milk, these oats provide a fall feeling like no other!
- Tomato Soup with Sourdough Grilled Cheese – A classic lunch on a crisp autumn day, tomato soup provides a sense of comfort. And, paired with a sourdough grilled cheese that has cheddar and gouda oozing out the sides, this soup becomes exactly what you need after a walk in the cool autumn air.
- Harvest Apple and Feta Salad – Arugula topped with pecans, pumpkin seeds, apples, and feta cheese makes this salad all the more exciting. With an apple vinaigrette that elevates the greens and draws out each individual flavor, this salad will definitely satisfy the need for a refreshing fall dish.
- Stuffed Acorn Squash – This plate is ideal to serve at any fall family dinner! The acorn squash stuffed with a combination of italian sausage, baby bella mushrooms, honeycrisp apples, and a myriad of spices topped with parmesan cheese comes together exquisitely.
- Pumpkin Bread with Walnuts – A staple in my household, pumpkin bread is a phenomenal fall treat that is heavenly with a few walnuts sprinkled in! The pumpkin flavor blends beautifully with the crunch of the walnuts to create a great fall bite.