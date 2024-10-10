The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Fall is officially in season and with October just beginning, what better time to share my favorite fall meals and treats! I have always loved cooking a variety of dishes at home, but when autumn comes around, my desire to be in the kitchen reaches an all time high as I discover numerous plates that pair perfectly with the crisp air. So, I am sharing with you a few of my favorite fall foods in hopes that they encourage you to get in the kitchen and try something new!