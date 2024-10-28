Fall Break Favorites in Europe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Over fall break, I visited four different cities in Europe – Barcelona, Paris, London, and Prague. All were incredibly magical in their own way. Here is a review of some of my favorite things we did, from markets to museums to exciting excursions:

La Sagrada Familia Basilica in Barcelona. This beautiful church was definitely a site worth seeing. Each side of the exterior was intricately designed with symbolic figures and inside were colorful stained glass windows. Musee Yves Saint Laurent in Paris. This museum was a perfect visit for all lovers of fashion. You get to walk through a beautifully decorated, stylish museum full of Yves Saint Laurent’s original drawings and sketches. There were also beautiful exhibits of his dresses and a replica of his office. Thanx God I’m a VIP in Paris. This vintage store is another must-visit for all fashion lovers. It has a plethora of beautiful jackets, dresses, tops, and accessories all for reasonable prices. I bought a red jacket from there that I will in fact be wearing for many years to come. Tower of London. Visiting the Tower of London in the fall was beautiful. The leaves were falling down from the trees, which made the scenery even better, and inside was a rich exhibit full of information about the royal history of England. Borough Market. This is absolutely a must-visit in London for food. There were so many delicious dining options from Italian food to Persian food to Greek food. You could also get coffee, homemade nut butters, cider – anything you could pretty much think of. The two items that my friends and I tried were the ones that really stood out – the honey truffle parmesan sandwich from the Black Pig and the chocolate covered strawberries. This sandwich and the strawberries are probably two of the best things I have ever eaten in my life. Old Town Square in Prague. To end our European excursion, we stopped in Prague for 24 hours. The town center is full of lively restaurants, gelato shops, beautiful historic buildings, and a great view of a Gothic church right in the center – a great place to stroll around during the day and at night.

These were some of my favorite stops over fall break – if you’re ever in one of these beautiful cities, give one of these places a try!