This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Fall break is just around the corner, and I can hardly wait! It’ll be my first time going home in about a month and a half, and I’m beyond excited to see my family. If you’re looking for some fall break inspo, here are a few things I’m most looking forward to:

Apple and Pumpkin Picking

It’s finally that time of year! I love spending a crisp autumn day at the orchard with my family. The fresh air, the smell of apples, and maybe a pumpkin or two—what could be better?

Walking My Dogs

I’m not gonna lie, I think I miss my dogs more than anything else. There’s nothing like a fall walk with them, soaking in all the beautiful foliage. Plus, it’s a great way to clear my head and just be in the moment.

Driving My Car

As a freshman, I haven’t been able to drive for the past month, and I didn’t realize how much I missed it! I can’t wait to get behind the wheel, roll the windows down, and blast some music.

Baking or Cooking

In my family, cooking is a big deal. One thing I miss the most is making a meal with my sisters and sitting down for dinner together. Let’s just say, I won’t be missing dining hall food while I’m home!

Self-Care

Whether it’s a guilt-free long shower, reading a book, or binge-watching movies, break is the perfect time to relax and recharge. Time to slow down and enjoy some well-deserved me-time!