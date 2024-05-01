The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we approach finals season here at Holy Cross, final projects, papers, and presentations are ramping up, the time spent in the library doing work is also ramping up. However, after spending a majority of my time doing homework in Dinand during the semester, I feel like I need a change of scenery. Luckily for me, I made a master list in the second semester of freshman year of all the spots I have studied in and liked, or all the places my friends have told me they like doing homework in. So, when it comes to this time of year, and I feel stuck not knowing where to go to do work, I look back at my list of potential study spots. So, I figured as finals season gears up, I’ll expose some of my favorite study spots that are not the main areas of Dinand.

Music Library

I actually really like the Music Library because it’s quiet and gets a lot of natural light. There are also extra tables, comfy chairs, and study rooms right outside of the library doors on the chapel facing side.

Rehm

This one is actually a pretty common place people go to study, and even though it’s almost impossible to find a table here, it is my favorite place to sit and write papers. This is another place with a ton of natural light.

Dags/Upper Dags

I especially love studying here in the morning because I can just meal swipe a large coffee and just get to work here. It’s much busier here during a majority of the day then most of the places on the list, but it’s perfect for when you want to be around people when studying. Once again, there is a ton of natural light in this part of science.

Alcoves in science

If you just wander around the science complex, chances are you’ll find random nooks and crannies with tables or comfy chairs, and I honestly love these random little spots to sit and study at.

Lower Kimball

Now I haven’t studied here since Lower Kimball closed, but I have seen people studying here, so it is definitely an option for those looking to switch it up.

Tables on Hogan 2

Speaking of Lower Kimball, when it closed, a lot of the tables were moved to create seating in other areas, and one of these places was up on Hogan 2. If you go up the main staircase in Hogan, it is directly to the left. There are six or seven tables and it is very peaceful and quiet up there.