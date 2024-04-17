Everything you Need to Know: The Masters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

It’s that wonderful time of year where people head down to Augusta National Golf Club to watch the best golfers in the world play in hopes of winning the iconic green jacket. I’m going to be breaking down the most important things for you to know about the Masters Tournament from the Azalea to the fashion trends.

The Green Jacket

The aforementioned iconic green jacket is given to the winner of The Masters each year. This has been a tradition since 1949, in which the winner from the previous year presents the new winner with the jacket. Something not many people know is that the winner gets to keep the jacket for one year, and then they keep the jacket at Augusta, and can only wear it when on property.

The Azalea

The Azalea is the signature cocktail of the masters that has been getting some attention on TikTok lately. People have been trying to create their own Azalea’s at home, but I have heard that nothing compares to the real deal. Some people have compared it to a grown up shirley temple and it has become something that people look forward to when they get to Augusta each year.

The Fashion

People go all out for The Masters. If i had to explain it I would say it’s best described as pastel -old money- country club. Almost similar to the kinds of looks you would see at the Kentucky Derby or Easter Sunday down south. If you have a pastel maxi dress you’ve been wanting to wear, the masters is the perfect opportunity.

So those are just a few of the things that make the masters tournament so iconic. Whether you’ve been seeing it on tiktok, or are heading down to Augusta, hopefully now you have a little bit of knowledge to help you enjoy the tournament.