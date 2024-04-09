The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve been on TikTok over the last few weeks, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of a new viral product: e.l.f.’s Glow Reviver Lip Oil. As an avid lip oil/gloss user, (and after seeing that it was only $8), I knew I had to try it out!

While running some errands over Easter break, I stopped by Target to pick up a lip oil. When I got to the right aisle, I was shocked to see that the shelf was practically empty! There were only two lip oils left, both in the shade Coral Fixation. I grabbed one of them and headed to check out.

When I got to my car, I tested the product right away. Something I immediately observed was the oversized cushion applicator, which allows for extremely easy use of the lip oil. Upon application, I noticed that the lip oil is not sticky, which I love! In terms of color/pigment, I was happy to find that the coral tint is very subtle. In addition to all of this, the lip oil can be worn on its own or on top of lipstick/other lip products, leaving users with a shiny and beautiful finish either way.

All I can say is I cannot recommend e.l.f.’s Glow Reviver Lip Oil enough! Between the affordable price and all of its positive aspects, I can safely say that this product will be a part of my everyday makeup routine going forward. I definitely won’t be splurging on name-brand products that are practically the same, such as the Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil, for example. I can see why the Glow Reviver Lip Oil has been flying off the shelves, which is why it’s worth the hype!