This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.



The celebrity dance competition show, Dancing With The Stars, has been known for its dramatic conflicts and controversies, but this current airing season is like no other. The past few episodes of season 33 have had some twists and turns in the topic of romance. A few episodes ago, the audience was circulating possible candidates for DWTS pro dancer, Rylee Arnold, after her announcement that she was in a committed relationship. Many fans went searching for said mystery man, just for Rylee to expose it herself. She announced that she was actually dating USC’s tight end, Walker Lyons. Although everyone is very ecstatic about Rylee’s hard launch, not all is well in the love department for the rest of the season 33 cast. Partnered on this season of DWTS, pro dancer, Gleb Savchenko, and model, Brooks Nader, developed a close partnership, leading them to eventually begin dating. However, after being eliminated last week, the duos have been taking shots at each other via TikTok sounds. Based on the TikToks back and forth, it can be inferred that there were many miscommunications that led to an overall messy breakup. For other contestants though, their hearts are open and ready. Olympic rugby star, IIona Maher, has been very open about her search for love. In many interviews, she has stated that she’s ready to mingle, leading fans to begin shipping her with her partner, Alan Bersten. With such a diverse cast, only trouble is probable to stir with the last few weeks remaining.