This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

On the night of November 5th, 2024, I watched from the Brooks Hall common room as the election results came in across the country. I watched as America chose a convicted felon over a qualified woman. That night, I went to bed around 1:30 am. Despite the race not having been definitively called yet, I knew what the outcome would be.

I woke up on Wednesday morning with a pit in my stomach. Somehow, despite constant reminders of the 2016 election, I had let myself hope that maybe this time it would be different. I had let myself hope that I would see the first female president of the United States, and that I would be able to say proudly that I had voted for her. Somehow, I had really, truly believed that empathy would outweigh hatred. Instead, I was faced with the knowledge that 72 million Americans decided they would rather put a rapist back in the White House rather than a woman who is more than qualified for the presidency.

I opened TikTok to see so many other women grieving alongside me – women all across the country struggling to face the same reality that the next 4 years are going to be a dangerous time for women in this country, not to mention a dangerous time for any minority.

It is okay to grieve this loss. It’s okay to take a day, or two, or three to mourn what could have been and cry over what we were so close to achieving. Cry until you can’t cry anymore, call your friends and family, reach out to each other, and comfort each other. You’re allowed to be sad about this. You’re allowed to be sad about this even if you live in a more progressive state. You’re allowed to be scared and sad and angry no matter the circumstance.

But don’t let that sadness consume you. Take the time to feel all the emotions, then turn that sadness into something productive. Become angry, become inspired, become motivated to help those who can’t help themselves.

In her address to the nation on November 6th, Kamala Harris reminded Americans that “This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves. This is a time to organize, to mobilize and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together” (CBS).

Don’t give up on the dream of a more just country. This election was a setback, yes, but it is not the end of the dream. Look ahead to the 2026 midterm elections, continue to stand up for what you believe in, and don’t let the hatred of some make you forget the love and support of others.