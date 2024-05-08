This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

It’s now set in that I’m going to be gone for an entire academic year, and I just have one ask: don’t forget about me.

I’ve been excited for so long, but now the anxiety that my sophomore year is over and that when I return to campus I’ll be a senior has set in.

Sophomore year was not easy by any means. Academics were difficult, and I’ve had to balance that with internship applications, study abroad research and applications, and other things that have come my way. It was also difficult socially, having phased out some friendships returning from freshman year. I know that between sophomore and junior year, friend groups and dynamics change drastically, but I’m afraid I’ll lose the friends that I’ve made this year. I’ve been able to strengthen my relationships with so many people, and finally find a group of girls that I really click with. I’m much closer with my classmates and fellow members of certain clubs as well. I don’t wanna lose this by leaving everyone for a year.

I’m sure I’ll make plenty of friends in DC and while abroad—I already know many of the people participating in either program—but I feel that I have to ask them too: don’t forget about me. Remember me in the fall, and in the spring, and senior year as well. I love meeting new people and strengthening friendships, and spending a year in two different places will allow me to do that. I’ll also be able to keep connections alive through social media and a lot of my good friends are from Massachusetts or surrounding states, so I’ll be able to see them over the summer and during breaks.

When I’m away and you think about me, text me, evening if it’s just a silly little joke that your professor made in class that you think I’ll like. I’ll be sending everyone plenty of TikToks and “this made me think of you’s” as well. I have a love/hate relationship with social media, but it’s going to be so useful next year.

Remember me at HerCampus meetings. Remember me when you miss the ball at club tennis practice. Remember me when you play pickleball in the afternoons at the Jo. Remember me when you don’t see me in Dinand at 8am Monday-Friday. Remember me when you attend Cat’s yoga classes. Remember me in the poli sci class you think I would’ve loved. Remember me when you don’t hear me laugh over ice cream with friends in Hogan. Remember me at hockey games. Remember me during your shift in Admissions. Remember me at Pre-Law meetings. Remember me when you see the all blue sour patch kids at the Lobby Shop. Remember me when you eat an almost-burnt everything bagel. Remember me when it rains and you see people who refuse to wear a jacket. Remember me when it’s warm and everyone’s on the Hoval.

Maybe this is dramatic. I’m not graduating or dying, I’m just spending a year away. I know I’ll have a great time in DC and in Galway. I’m just gonna miss the amazing on campus community that I’ve found myself to be a part of.