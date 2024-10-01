Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Do I even like my major? I ask myself this question every single day. I decided to be an English major at the beginning of this semester, and sometimes, I’m not sure if it was the right choice. To be completely honest, I didn’t choose the English major because I LOVE English or because I excel at it. I really only chose it because it is the subject I hate the least. I’m HORRIBLE at math and science, I find history incredibly boring, and I have no real interest in political science. None of the other majors are really my thing, so here I am with English. I’ve always somewhat enjoyed my English classes and have done pretty well in them, but there’s a lot about taking English classes that I don’t like. For example, I hate poetry. I hate reading it and writing about it. Most of the poems we read in English class are a million years old and make little to no sense. I also don’t like how, in pretty much every English class, you only read books from hundreds of years ago. Most of these books are dreadfully boring and/or impossible to understand. 

Okay, enough complaining.

Let’s get into the reasons I like majoring in English and why I ultimately wanted to do it.

While I most likely will not have to write an essay on an ancient book or poem in my future career, the skills that I have developed from writing those essays will be very valuable to me in whatever my line of work will be. To be able to effectively analyze a text, and create an argument/analysis is a tool that I will be glad to have in the future. I also enjoy writing, so majoring in English is helping me get better at it, even if I am writing about books and poetry that I am not a fan of. Even though I literally just complained about the books we read in English class, every once in a while, you will be assigned a really good book that just makes the class so much more enjoyable. Majoring in English is a great way to sharpen your communication tools, and can provide useful skills for many different career paths. Even though I do complain about it, I am overall very happy with my major, and I can’t wait to see all the ways it will help me in the future.

