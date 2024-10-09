This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

If your for you page is anything like mine then you have seen plenty of Moo Deng, the cute baby hippo from Thailand. Moo Deng quickly became an online sensation at only two months old thanks to her keeper posting daily updates of her along with her family for millions to see. People were quickly drawn to the videos because of her lovable, quirky charm and diva attitude, and it is not hard to tell why. It is hard not to watch a video of her without smiling or laughing, something millions of people have all agreed on.

Just like Moo Deng, Pesto, the baby penguin from Australia, is ready for his spotlight. Just nine months old, Pesto is already three feet tall towering over both of his parents. Weighing fifty pounds and still covered in his brown baby fur, Pesto has attracted the attention of stars such as Katy Perry and has become a viral sensation for his large figure and sweet gender reveal. In a video, the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium announced that Pesto was a boy by cutting open a cake to reveal its blue inside.

With so many scrollers enraptured by TikTok famous animals on their for you pages, it raises the question of whether zoos and rehabilitation animals will be the next era of online influencers. From the perspective of the zoos, there is an opportunity for education and awareness to be spread through funny pictures and videos. Allowing them to reach a much broader audience, the viral fame has been seen not only as a chance to bring some joy to others but to also have viewers learn more about the different animals.

So, who will be next? Biscuits the Seal, Nibi the Beaver, and many more are already stepping into the spotlight ready for their turn. While the next star is uncertain, one thing is for sure. Moo Deng has started a new wave of animal influencers with a global reach and it is not going anywhere anytime soon.