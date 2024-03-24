Decided: Your Spring Break plans for 2025: Spring Break Immersion Program!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The second I learned about the Spring Break Immersion Program at Holy Cross, I knew I needed to do it. This gut feeling that this would be an unforgettable experience was correct, and I couldn’t speak more highly of my week in Jacksonville, Florida. My SBIP site was L’Arche, a living community for people with and without intellectual disabilities, who share life together. When I first heard this idea of “sharing life” together, I was confused, but I soon learnt what it meant within my first hours there.

We arrived and were instantly greeted by a bunch of the core members (individuals with disabilities). They were smiling and so ready to welcome us into their home for the week. This feeling of warmth and belonging was present throughout the duration of my trip. During the week, we spent time with the core members and assistants, cooking meals, watching TV, taking walks, making jewelry, painting nails, listening to music, doing puzzles, and just spending quality time with one another. Compared to our fast paced lives here on campus, our days were slow in the best way possible. We were urged to relax and just enjoy the time with the core members. The core members were perfectly content just sitting next to us, without engaging in any particular activity. To them, our presence was enough. And this was just as true for me. I valued this time with them, and learned so much during my time at L’Arche.

My smiles and laughs were so genuine, and I genuinely grew sadder as the days went by, knowing we would be leaving soon. This community is one that has truly touched my heart. I felt connected with all of the members in different ways. Larry, with our shared love for vinyl records and taking photos. Sara, with her ability to make everyone as joyful as her. Jack, who never failed to make me laugh, and who was non-verbal, yet spoke to me in his kind actions. And Kathy, who had no shame belting out the wrong lyrics to songs from the 60’s. I never knew I could be so touched by so many amazing people in such a short amount of time. The core members, the assistants and staff, and my fellow group members from Holy Cross made this a truly life-changing experience. This week and the happiness it brought me will stay with me forever, and I could not be more blessed and grateful to have been a part of this experience.

Please trust me when I say, Spring Break Immersion Program is truly amazing, and will greatly impact you. Choose a site that you care about deeply, and be ready to fully immerse yourself.