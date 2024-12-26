The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars proved to be an incredibly eventful affair, full of amazing performances and dedicated stars, willing to put their all into preparing dances each week. The finale consisted of two dances from each of the five finalists, in addition to a number of special performances from other professionals and stars from the season and seasons past.

The exciting finale crowned Bachelor Joey Grazidei and his partner Jenna Johnson as winners, making Joey the first ever Bachelor Nation contestant to win the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Their tennis-themed freestyle that reflected Joey’s professional background was choreographed seamlessly to showcase Joey’s growth throughout the season.

Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten were runners up this season, ending their journey with a standout freestyle that was praised for the confidence and energy showcased throughout. Actress Chandler Kinney and her partner Brandon Armstrong placed in third, with a memorable freestyle that paid tribute to Black dancers seeing as they were the first Black couple to reach the finale. Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and his partner Rylee Arnold wowed all audiences with their freestyle that combined gymnastics and dance, but ultimately came in fourth place. Finally, NFL star Danny Amendola and his partner Witney Carson came in fifth, after dancing a “Barbie”-themed freestyle. The diverse cast, memorable routines, and heartfelt partnerships made season 33 an incredibly memorable and special season of Dancing with the Stars.