Dancing With the Stars “Disney Night” Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Episode 6 of Dancing With the Stars, dubbed “Disney Night,” was full of fantastic performances from all, with each routine attributed to specific Disney characters. Numerous highs and lows made this week more memorable than others, specifically regarding the judges controversial scoring.

Stephen Nedorosik and Rylee Arnold’s Charleston to “A Star is Born” from Hercules opened the night, and many argued that they were scored incredibly low given the skill required to execute the choreography for this routine. Fans shared the same sentiment about Bachelor Joey Grazidei and Jenna Johnson’s samba to “Trashin’ the Camp” from Tarzan, which received a score of 25 despite being one of the best dances of the evening. Bachelorette Jenn Tran performed a romantic rumba with her partner Sasha Farber to “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid. The routine showcased their growing chemistry, and although the performance was well-received, it didn’t quite top the leaderboard.

This week’s episode saw the return of team dances, which added to the excitement. Led by their captain Ilona Maher, Team Roar danced to “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from The Lion King and scored a 24 for their efforts. Following this dance, Dwight Howard led Team Goofs in a performance of “I2I” from The Goofy Movie, which scored a 27 out of 30.

Dwight Howard’s tango to Wreck-It-Ralph was praised for his improvement, and although he received a higher score than expected, his performance fell short compared to the rest of the competition. Ultimately, reality star Phaedra Parks was eliminated from the competition following her jazz performance to “Cruella de Vil” from 101 Dalmatians.

Be sure to tune in next week for the much-anticipated Halloween Night full of spooky performances leading up to the semifinals!