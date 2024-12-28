Christmas Outfits That’ll Bring Your Closet Great Cheer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Struggling to find the perfect Christmas outfit? Sick of recycling your red dress from middle school(like I am)? Look no further than this article. Here, I’ve rounded up a list of Christmas ensembles for all tastes-from timeless plaid, sleek velvet, and pieces with a little shimmer!

Plaid Midi Skirt-J Crew Factory



Looking for a festive yet sophisticated piece? Join in on the midi skirt trend and pair this with a long sleeve or cozy sweater for a chic yet comfy Christmas look.

Plaid Midi Dress-Land's End/Macy's



Surprise, I’ve included my personal Christmas outfit! This year, I was looking for a more mature, classic look that would age with me. This midi dress by Land’s End could pass for a Hill House original, and is soft, comfortable, flattering and has pockets! If you’re looking for an affordable holiday dress that will last you years, definitely invest in this one.

3) Plaid Mini Dress-Altar'd State



Looking for a younger silhouette this Christmas? This dress from Altar’d State is the perfect plaid mini to rock for all your holiday festivities this year.

4) Sequin Mini Dress-Altar'd State



You might be noticing a pattern here…I can always find a Christmas outfit I love at Altar’d State. This sequin dress is a fun alternative to the more traditional prints and patterns listed above, and can also be reused for New Year’s!

5) Velvet Bow Dress-Anthropologie



Rounding out our list is this gorgeous velvet mini with an adorable Blair Waldorf-inspired bow. I mean how can you resist?

I hope you all can rock some of this looks this holiday season!