This past week, I made my return to Holy Cross Club Tennis practices. I originally hadn’t gone this semester because I was running a half marathon and didn’t want to overtrain or hurt myself. But last week, I had no excuse. With the nice weather, on top of it being the two very last practices of this year, I convinced my friend (fellow Her Campus member: Fiona Smith) to join me. We managed to drag ourselves down the hill to the tennis courts from 6-7:30 pm on Monday and Wednesday.

And the thing is– I had an amazing time both days. I love playing tennis more than anything, and it felt great to get fresh air and exercise while having fun with friends. I left feeling great mentally and physically. This pattern is not uncommon for me. It always takes a lot of mental effort to go to club tennis practice in the fall and spring, and I always end up having a great time.

Something similar came up yesterday morning when I was doing a CBL (community-based learning) reflection during my Latin class. Every Wednesday, I used to get stressed out about how much time CBL took out of my day. However, every time I left the elementary school I used to do it at, I would leave in a much better mood than I had been in all day. I have always loved spending time with kids, so I don’t know why I would spend so much time worrying about the time it took to dedicate my afternoon to them.

These two things made me realize that I need to switch my mindset. Going into finals week, I am going to try to be more positive and excited to do things– especially those that I know for a fact will make me happy.