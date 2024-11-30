Celebrating Thanksgiving: Food, Football, and the Holiday Transition 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

With Thanksgiving break coming up, I thought it would be appropriate to share some of my favorite Thanksgiving traditions!

Family dinner!

Coming in at number one is the obvious event associated with the Thanksgiving holiday, the Thanksgiving feast. From the turkey, to the stuffing, to the mashed potatoes and bread rolls, you cannot beat this savory meal. And this doesn’t even include dessert…

Dessert

As someone who does not necessarily love pumpkin pie, I tend to go for the cornbread or some apple pie with vanilla ice cream! And even though they may not be considered “traditional” Thanksgiving desserts, you can never go wrong with some decorated cupcakes!

Turkey Trot

The annual turkey trot is a controversial Thanksgiving tradition. Those who love to run swear by it, but those who are not as fond of running around at 8 a.m. tend to complain that the Thanksgiving 5k is far from fun. Personally, I will be running a turkey trot this year, but I think that everyone should be able to participate in the way that they are comfortable with. In other words, if you don’t like to run (which is valid), you can always cheer your friends on from the sidelines and drink hot chocolate!

Watching football after dinner!

Of course, you can’t talk about Thanksgiving without mentioning football. However, even if you aren’t necessarily a huge fan of football (like myself), sitting on the couch with friends and family is always a relaxing way to unwind after dinner!

Transition to Christmas!

And now we get to my favorite part: celebrating Christmas! After Thanksgiving dinner, it is officially Christmas time (according to my family), and therefore it is time for Christmas movies and activities! Personally, I love to listen to Christmas music on the way home from my Aunt’s house on Thanksgiving and watch Christmas movies that night. Regardless of when you begin your holiday celebrations, the end of Thanksgiving signifies the transition into cozy winter celebrations with your loved ones!