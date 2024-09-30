This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Since my junior year of high school, caffeine has been an essential part of my daily routine. Whether it be drinking a Celsius before working out, getting Starbucks at Stein for a crucial afternoon pick-me-up, or simply starting my day with an iced coffee from Cool Beans, caffeine has helped me stay energized to complete the endless, expected tasks of a college student. Just by walking around campus and seeing countless other people sipping from their coffee cups, you can tell that caffeine culture is definitely a big part of Holy Cross! Think about how many times you and your friends have met at cafes on campus to study and get a coffee, or how many times a person has suggested Cool Beans as a meet-up spot. These coffee shops provide a welcoming, fun space to be productive that allows for conversation, unlike the seriousness of the library. They’re perfect for group study sessions, brainstorming ideas, or just catching up with friends.

Even though caffeine has its perks, going overboard can mess with your sleep–something a lot of college students already struggle with. So, it’s super important to find a balance in how much coffee you drink to stay energized, without skimping on the rest you really need. Finding that sweet spot means you can enjoy your caffeine fix without compromising your health! If you’re one of those lucky individuals who can get through the day without caffeine, or you just don’t enjoy coffee, don’t sweat it! Campus cafes offer a ton of great alternatives like smoothies, teas, and festive drinks, so you can still hang out with your friends during those coffee shop study sessions.

In the end, whether you enjoy a caffeine boost or not, caffeine culture at Holy Cross brings people together. It’s all about finding what suits you and enjoying those hangout moments with friends while staying productive!