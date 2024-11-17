The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

If there’s one thing I know best it’s coffee. Where to get it, what to order, how to make it, I am a self proclaimed coffee connoisseur. Therefore, I feel like it is my duty to compile a list of my top spots to grab a quick coffee and a snack in the great city of Boston!

Jaho Coffee Roasters

Jaho Coffee Roasters has a wide variety of drinks and customization options. My goto order is a spanish latte… a perfect mix of sweet condensed milk and delicious, rich espresso. Jaho also has great teas and non caffeinated options so anyone can find something they enjoy there. If you need a little pick me up in the shape of a pastry I’d recommend their baklava. Located right near the Back Bay train station, Jaho is easily accessible and a great spot to chat with friends or lock in and get some work done!

Pavement Coffeehouse

Pavement coffee is a classic small coffee shop with great coffee and great breakfast sandwiches. I’d recommend the sunrise breakfast sandwich if you’re looking for a classic bacon egg and cheese and if you want something a little more fun I’d go with the “Jackson Crook”. As far as coffee goes they’re options are pretty on par with what you’d expect from a coffee shop, but they do have some great seasonal drinks. If you come this fall I’d recommend maple latte. If you’re not a big fan of coffee don’t fear, they have plenty of other drinks and I have to recommend their “Death Cream” which despite being cold brew is super sweet and delicious with vanilla cream and vanilla syrup in the drink. With six locations all over Boston you can find Pavement Coffee anywhere I’d definitely recommend stopping in!

Kohi Coffee Company

Located right across the street from the Roadrunner music venue and a short 10 minute walk from the Boston Landing train station Kohi Coffee is a new gem in the heart of Brighton. Kohi has a good mix of classic coffee options and new fun twists on original drinks. I’m going to highlight their seasonal Miso Caramel Latte which is a cool variation of the classic drink. The miso addition helps deepen the flavor of both the caramel and the coffee and really spices up a sweet favorite. Other Kohi menu items include great teas, classic espresso drinks and delicious sandwiches and pastries. If you’re ever in the area I’d definitely recommend it!

Blank Street Coffee

With locations all over the world there’s no surprise that Blank Street Coffee is making it on this list. While I’ve been to the one in Boston numerous times I’ve also had great coffee from Blank Street at locations in New York and London so it really attests to how great this shop is. From Blank Street one can expect coffees, teas and matcha with a wide variety of fun flavors.

Honorable mention: I’ve only got one honorable mention today which is only an honorable mention because I’m not sure if it’s exclusively a coffee shop but it’s still a great place to grab coffee. So without further ado: Tatte

Tatte

Tatte is more of a restaurant than a coffee shop but their coffee station is absolutely wonderful. With locations all over Boston, Tatte is one of my favorite places for lunch and a study session. Grab a breakfast sandwich or a pita and a yummy pistachio latte and enjoy this iconic Boston staple!