Being More Intentional in Your Relationships

Lately, I have been hearing the word “intentional” thrown around quite a bit, through clean-girl-esque day-in-my-life TikToks, self-help books, or my guided flow yoga videos. As someone who has been struggling with severe anxiety for the entirety of this semester, this one word has helped me overcome a lot of my anxiety surrounding social and romantic relationships. My anxiety manifests itself mainly in overthinking and worrying about how others perceive me in social situations and the quality of my social relationships. Do all my friends hate me? Am I being annoying? Was that joke not funny? Am I too clingy? Am I not fun enough? Am I too much for them? Am I boring? All of these questions and fears have floated through my mind in regards to my friends and my boyfriend. One thing that has been helping me get through these anxieties is being more intentional in my relationships. This goes beyond just making plans with those in your life-make plans that show you value your time with them and that you’ve considered their interests. I’ve done this in various small ways the past couple weeks that have made me feel more secure and empowered in my relationships, whether it’s playing Jenga, a fun card game, or going out to karaoke. As college students, it can be so tempting and often easiest to hangout in the dorm, scrolling through TikTok. While this is fun and needed sometimes, a more thoughtfully planned hangout can be key for making you and the other person feel more fulfilled in your relationship, whether it’s with your bestie or a significant other. Treat those in your life that you care about with respect and consideration for their time and personal interests, and your true people will reciprocate that energy right back! :)