Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

I don’t know if it is just me, but I like to keep a countdown for everything.

I feel like it helps me get excited for really fun things coming up. By getting excited for these things, it helps me pass the “boring” days easier. I use a countdown app to remind myself that good things are ahead. Break is almost here, and it is going to feel so nice to go home.

I cannot wait to see my family and my dog. However, we do have a week left. We have a week filled with school and extra-curricular activities to occupy our time. This is a reminder that you got this! Look how far you’ve come this semester, and we’re almost done! The key to avoiding burnout this week is to remain positive. Take each assignment seriously, but remember that one grade does not define who you are. If you feel overwhelmed by a paper, remember to break it down into smaller, conquerable pieces. The most important thing is to remember to take care of yourself. It is easy to get wrapped up in the looming feeling of break. Therefore, remember to eat, sleep and smile as much as you can.

We’re almost there!

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Riley Thayer

Holy Cross '28

Hi! My name is Riley Thayer. I am from Long Island, New York. I am 18 years old and a freshman at Holy Cross. I just turned 18 on July 27. I love going to the beach and hanging out with my friends. I have a very big family and I hang out with them a lot. We all live very close to each other. I have a dog named Easton. I named him Easton because I used to play softball and Easton is a softball company. He is a maltipoo and is turning 7! I am planning to study political science, possibly on the pre-law track. I am interested in journalism and advocacy. A lot of the work I do at home as well as in school is based in non-profit organizations to help children with disabilities. I love to read books on my own time. I find that I can’t read that much while in school, but I read so much over the summer. My favorite book I have ever read is A Little Life by Hanya Yanigahara. I also love to play pickleball. My friends and I would play for hours at our local park.