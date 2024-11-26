The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know if it is just me, but I like to keep a countdown for everything.

I feel like it helps me get excited for really fun things coming up. By getting excited for these things, it helps me pass the “boring” days easier. I use a countdown app to remind myself that good things are ahead. Break is almost here, and it is going to feel so nice to go home.

I cannot wait to see my family and my dog. However, we do have a week left. We have a week filled with school and extra-curricular activities to occupy our time. This is a reminder that you got this! Look how far you’ve come this semester, and we’re almost done! The key to avoiding burnout this week is to remain positive. Take each assignment seriously, but remember that one grade does not define who you are. If you feel overwhelmed by a paper, remember to break it down into smaller, conquerable pieces. The most important thing is to remember to take care of yourself. It is easy to get wrapped up in the looming feeling of break. Therefore, remember to eat, sleep and smile as much as you can.

We’re almost there!