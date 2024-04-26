A Review of the Infamous Crookie 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

If you’ve been active on social media at all in the past month, you have probably heard about the French croissant cookie that is now trending in bakeries throughout the United States. I have seen lots of videos about different bakeries in New York City beginning to sell their own crookie that allegedly originated at Boulangerie Louvard in Paris. Some New York pastry shops selling the crookie include Janie’s Life Changing Baked Goods with multiple locations in Manhattan, Noa, A café in Nomad, and Settepani in Brooklyn and Harlem. Settepani is especially unique, putting their own twist on the croissant cookie to form a rainbow crookie, a colorful and creative take.

If venturing to Paris or New York is too much of a trek, these croissant cookies are impossibly easy to make at home using store-bought ingredients. I tested them with bakery croissants and Tollhouse chocolate chip cookie dough, and they turned out amazing. I cut open the croissants, added dough inside and on top of the croissants, and baked them according to the instructions on the cookie dough package. They were very decadent, although I feel that the dough could have been baked longer to be less gluey, but if you prefer a more underbaked cookie, then keeping the baking time short is perfect. Overall, I highly recommend buying a few ingredients at the store, grabbing a friend, and testing out the crookie for yourself!