It has officially been over a month since I’ve moved into college. So many changes occurred at once: the move from a quiet town in upstate New York to the big city of Worcester, Massachusetts, missing family and friends, and adjusting to the new academic environment that Holy Cross provides.

In these times of uncertainty, I try to focus on all the positives college has brought me so far. For instance, finding friends who motivate me, professors who bestow their knowledge upon me, and a new routine that keeps everyday interesting. I feel the pressure of making the next four years the best ones of my life. Yet, I have faith that everything will work out and that there is a path for me.

This path will lead me to my major and all other important life decisions that college will bring. As weeks go by and the rigor of the workload increases, I will always take time to reflect on how much I’ve grown and changed since orientation. Elaborating on this, I am beyond excited for the rest of the semester. I’m so excited to go back to my hometown and catch up with all the people I left in New York. I have a feeling that the separation of all my core friends will make the reunion so much sweeter. Yet, what shocked me the most about this whole experience was that the inevitable that my mom promised did not happen. I never once doubted if Holy Cross was the school for me. I have had a vision since orientation week of receiving my diploma from the College of the Holy Cross, and I can’t wait for it to come to fruition.