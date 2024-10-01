A Gilmore Girls Fall

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Fall is officially upon us! That means it is officially Gilmore Girls season.

Set in Stars Hollow, Connecticut, Gilmore Girls is the perfect show to watch this fall especially being New England. Though the show highlights all of the different seasons, it perfectly represents fall in the Northeast and the small town vibes many New England towns give off. With the change in leaves that take place during fall, Gilmore Girls brings the perfect amount of reassurance people need for the new season.

Gilmore Girls has been an all time favorite show of mine for many years. Having watched it several times, I can easily say it has become a comfort in my life. Many people would agree with this too. The wholesome relationship between Lorelei and Luke, the emotional breakups Rory experiences, and the struggles between Lorelei and her mother bring a sense of realness to the show that many people crave when watching. Specifically, fall is the prime season for midterms for many college students. Many of us are able to relate to Rory’s famous line, “Who cares if I’m pretty if I fail my finals?”

The authenticity of the characters in Gilmore Girls and the appealing setting makes Gilmore Girls the best show to watch this fall. Whether it is playing in the background while doing homework or playing while you do your Sunday reset, I could not recommend this show more to find a little sense of joy during this busy time.