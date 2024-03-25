A Friendship Cleanse: and why it can be necessary

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Sometimes, a friendship cleanse is necessary. It doesn’t have to be a big, dramatic, deal but instead just realizing that you need some space from a person. This is exactly the way I have been feeling lately.

I have a friend that I started to realize I don’t always feel my best after hanging out with. After spending time together, I felt bad about myself, drained, and oftentimes anxious. My mom mentioned to me that it seemed like this relationship was causing me more harm than good and that maybe taking a step back could be a good thing. This can be difficult, especially when you are a part of a larger group.

I made the choice to start taking a break from things solely with her, and I decided to stop reaching out as often. While it might seem harsh, I realized I was feeling really good.

I still hang out with this friend in group settings, and I don’t allow her to be there to cause me to miss out on things. I haven’t cut this friend out of my life completely at all. I have just made small changes in how I spend my time.

Sometimes, taking a break from someone or something is necessary. It doesn’t have to be permanent, but oftentimes, taking a step back from things that no longer bring you joy and good energy will make your day-to-day life that much brighter.