A First-Timer’s Guide To Voting

Election Day is fast approaching, and as a first-time voter, I’m looking forward to casting my ballot come November. Regardless of whether or not you have voted before, It’s important to have a sense of understanding surrounding the voting process in order to make a confident and educated decision on a candidate. Whether it’s logistical elements or educational components, first-time voters can feel hesitant to vote due to overall uncertainty. With that being said, here are a few things that first-time voters should know:

Make Sure You Are Registered To Vote

You can consult various online sources to check your voter registration status to confirm whether or not you are ready to hit the polls! All you need to do is provide your voter registration information, which includes your name, address, date of birth, and email address.

Educate Yourself On Issues At Stake

This cannot be stressed enough: become aware of what is going on in the world! You will gain a better understanding of what you want to see in a candidate if you develop opinions regarding our constantly changing/evolving society.

Research The Candidates

This plays an extremely significant role in making sure you are making an educated decision in this election. To name a few ways you can do so, try watching presidential candidate debates, catching up on the news, and having civilized conversations with those around you: family, friends, classmates, professors, the list goes on!

Find Your Polling Location

The Polling Place Locator on vote.org (https://www.vote.org/polling-place-locator/) is a great resource to use if you are unaware of where to vote in-person. You can narrow the search down to your town of choice in order to be provided with the most convenient location!

If you are a first-time voter, I hope these tips will make your voting experience a little less intimidating! It’s extremely important to note that your vote most definitely matters in this election. We have the power to shape the policies and the overall future of our country. Make sure to hit the polls on November 5th!