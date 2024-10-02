A Deep Dive into Roblox’s Dress to Impress Game

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Video games intended for younger audiences tend to be some of the most creative and interactive. Because of this, these games intended for children garner even larger audiences with a diverse age range. With the Summer nights coming to an end, I wanted to pay a special tribute to my entertainment for most of the break; Roblox.

Roblox is an interactive online game where people can share, create experiences with friends, and be whatever they want to be. Thousands of games to play in the sandbox style game, there’s a variety of themes and genres. With that, the world phenomenon dress up game “ Dress to Impress” was in my and so many more peoples game rotation.

Dress to Impress is one of the fastest grossing games in terms of players online with about 250,000 people online at a time. Although straight to the point, The interactive dress up game has captured the time and hearts of many, including that of the likes of Madison Beer and Charli XCX. It’s a fun game where you can create lobbies with friends, play online servers, or even have a solo server in which you are purely just making an outfit and following themes. However, there’s also a more in depth lore as you continue on to learn more about the game, and there’s plenty to discover in the lobbies. Although the actual game is fun, there’s more of a reason as to why I support this game so much.

All the games uploaded onto roblox are developed typically by large teams or well-experience game developers. However, Dress to Impress was made by Gigi, a 17 year-old girl with a dream. Alongside her team, she has taken the gaming world by storm. Seeing a young woman be so successful and making a name for themselves in a male dominated scene is what we should all support.