Who says you can’t put a pricetag on history?

“Second Hand luxury shopping has never been more mainstream. Credit a rising interest in sustainability or the increase in pandemic-fueled online shopping, but thrifting for designer pieces has reached an entirely new pitch.” Kristen Batemen, Refinery29

On Saturday November 2, 2024, Kim Kardashian wore one of Princess Diana’s most iconic accessories to the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, turning heads with a piece of royal history draped around her neck.

The necklace in question? A sparkling, cross-shaped pendant, known as the Attallah Cross.

The cross is no ordinary piece of jewelry. Crafted by the British luxury brand, Garrard, the amethyst and diamond cross became a symbol of Diana’s fearless approach to style.

Originally a loan from Niam Attallah, a businessman and writer, Diana wore the necklace in 1987, pairing the dramatic piece with a purple gown at a London charity gala. At the time, the necklace was considered to be a perfect reflection of Diana herself.

Fast-forward to today, and Kim Kardashian, a known vintage fashion enthusiast, acquired the necklace at the 2023 Sotheby’s auction for almost $200,000, thus marking her first purchase of vintage jewelry with ties to the British royal family.

Kardashian isn’t new to sporting legendary looks— her appearance in Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 “Happy Birthday” dress to the Met Gala stirred up plenty of buzz, too. By adding the late Princesses’ necklace to her wardrobe, Kardashian continues her journey building her over 30,000 piece collection of pop culture’s most memorable fashion pieces.

So, why are pieces from past decades, like Diana’s cross necklace, suddenly so covetable? Part of it is cultural nostalgia, a desire to revive elements of eras many of us never actually experienced, but view it through a rosy lens.

In recent years, archival fashion has found a fresh, eager audience. Pieces with a story, especially ones that tie back to pop culture moments or beloved figures, like Princess Diana, carry a certain prestige and allure.

But it’s not just celebrities— look at how Gen Z is embracing vintage fashion, from thrifting ‘90s and Y2K styles to hunting down the best vintage estate sales for designer archives from the ‘80s.

For a generation that’s grown up with digital access to every historical fashion moment, owning a piece from the past has become the ultimate personal statement.

Platforms like TikTok and Ssense has thousands of influencers, style enthusiasts, and sellers frequently showcasing vintage designer finds, with hashtags like #vintagehual and #archivalfashion trending regularly.

Rather than wearing what’s new, this generation is hunting for pieces with heritage, whether it’s a ‘90s Prada bag, an ‘80s Jean-Paul Gaultier top, or a Margiela mm6 FW2009 sweater. It’s about curating a wardrobe that tells a story, wiitems that evoke an era and embody a lastinaesthetic.

Archival pieces allow wearers, whether they’re A-listers or Gen Z thrifters, to take part in a shared cultural history.

Even though there is an uptick in archival fashion, Kardashian often faces scrutiny when she sports these iconic pieces, especially those with deep personal histories.

Not just critics, but everyday people question whether these legendary accessories are best kept as artifacts, preserved in museums, or if wearing them is a way to give them new life. Kardashian, however, seems undeterred by this debate, showing that, for her, these pieces aren’t just collectors items.

In a 2022 interview with Page Six, Kardashian defended her fashion choices.

“I do know what looks good on me and I know exactly what I like and I know exactly what I want,” said Kardashian. “I just have to drown out all of the voices of people telling me what they like or what I should be wearing and just go with what I like.”

As Kim Kardashian steps out wearing Princess Diana’s necklace, she’s not just showcasing a vintage piece— she’s participating in a wider movement, one that values fashion as a form of art and cultural preservation.

For those drawn to nostalgia, it’s a way to honor the icons and designers of the past while bringing their timeless styles into a modern context.