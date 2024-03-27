This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter.

By: Laura Wiley

In the heart of a woman lies a journey unfolding with emotional and mental changes, entwined with the weight of societal expectations woven into the fabric of patriarchy. Like a flower reaching full bloom, each woman navigates the path of womanhood, finding empowerment through normalizing our unique experiences and embracing our being.

Reflecting on my journey, puberty marked the beginning of my transformation into a woman. My body underwent physical changes like my hips widening and growth spurts. Even as I continue to grow, the process of development can leave me feeling not my best, especially during hormonal moments. However, through self-care exercises like affirmations, I remind myself even when I am feeling bad about how I look, that I love my body and I embrace every imperfection.

Navigating womanhood also involves unlearning the impulse to constantly apologize for simply being. Often time it feels as women that we need to apologize for how we look or simply make a mistake. Rejecting the pressure to apologize, I feel that is important to almost be selfish in a way and to not apologize for who I am.

Growing up in the era of social media, I struggled with unrealistic beauty standards perpetuated by influencers or celebrities. The epidemy of body standards online was impossible to achieve. The Instagram model with the perfect hourglass shape really harmed my view of beauty standards. I now realize that body standards are ever-evolving. As I grew into a more confident woman, I learned to embrace vulnerability in viewing my emotions as a strength and not a weakness. As a child, I used to think being sensitive or crying in public made me weak. I gave in always being strong as a young Black girl. By allowing myself to be vulnerable and finding strength in vulnerability, I am able to feel empowered. Within growing as a woman, I now have a self-discovery that growing pains is a part of the journey. Emotions, highs, and self-doubt all encompass the journey, and I continue to evolve and redefine my sense of self.

As a woman, growing pains serve as a catalyst for growth and self-discovery. So let us all embrace the fullness of our womanhood in all shapes or forms and revel in the beauty of our evolving selves.