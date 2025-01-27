The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy New Year! It’s cold outside and I have the perfect picture for you. Imagine: you, a heating blanket, your favorite snacks, and a nice book to keep you warm!

If you’re not a reader or a bookworm like I am, don’t fret! 2025 is the best time to start a new and healthy habit. I have some great books that can warm you up into the wonderful world of reading. From steamy urban romance to books that will have you with your jaw all the way open and questioning every person you talk to, I hope you enjoy and pick up at least one. But I have to warn you if you’re thinking all of these books are going to be long books that will make you bawl your eyes out and believe you’ll find your love story tomorrow, you will be partly disappointed. I have a few good romance books but the thriller books will shock you and start your love for reading.

Romance books to keep you warm this winter.

While it’s cold outside, you might want to read about a steamy love that will warm you up and make you feel like you’resnuggling with a man, so here are some books for you.

Grip by Kennedy Ryan

If you’ve never read Kennedy Ryan’s writing, this is the best book. You will get sucked into the world of Grip and Bristol and their love story. Kennedy Ryan will have you sitting there and wondering how this love story will end.

Honey and Spice by Bolu Babalola

Now this book will have you laughing, crying, squealing, and on the verge of crying from beginning to end! This story focuses on a popular student, Kiki, that has a radio show and she publicly shout-outs the most popular man on campus and tells everyone to steer clear! Now this alone already got me interested because I had to see how this would end with all the tension these two characters had. Safe to say, I was very happy with the ending and thought about starting my radio show if it meant I’d get a love story like this during my undergraduate years.

Rhythm’s Blues by Kimberly Brown

I’m all about some black love stories and this is a great read! The main character, Rhythm, is a big boss woman who getswrapped up in a relationship with a rapper, Raheem. But when it comes down to it, Raheem is cheating all over town and Rhythm finally gets sick of it and looks for what she truly deserves in her life. Lo and behold, she finds the perfect man, Channing, and their chemistry is undeniable. But what is a love story without some crazier drama? Channing works with Raheem and this is something that causes everything to blow up! But without spoiling, just know that there is a happy ending, might not be for every character, but this was a good read that will warm you up in all the right places!

Thriller Books that will cause you to look at everyone funny.

Sure, wintertime means there is a chance for love and cute moments, but who wouldn’t want to cozy in with a thriller book that will cause you to question everything ever?!

The Roommate by Kiersten Modglin

Now this book?! If you want a quick read that will keep you interested and questioning the plot until the last chapter, this is the best book for you. Being in college, with a roommate can have its ups and downs but nothing compares to the type of roommate in this book. From plot twist to plot twist, your body will warm up in rage for all the characters in this book! This was a great read and is perfect to get you started on your reading obsession.

The Perfect Child by Lucinda Berry

Talk about a book that will cause you to sit up straight and wonder where this child came from! You start to fall in love and feel bad for Janie, the little girl in this book, but man oh man after a few chapters that will 100% change. This book had me in a chokehold for the few hours it took me to read it! This book was the definition of crazy and is a must-read!

Dear Vicky by Octavia Grant

This was the first book that got me out of my reading slump and with 70 pages it was such a quick read! I was hooked in the first chapter and I am sure you will be too. There is nothing better than reading a book where delusion takes over and makes you thankful that you aren’t as crazy as you could be. You might say you want a man to be obsessed with you but after you read this book, I’m not sure you’ll feel the same!

In conclusion, the best way to warm up during winter time and when it’s cold outside is to read some books that will stir up some emotions that will wake you up! From the heat of a forbidden romance, the tension from a character that you wish was real (I know there’s a couple for me!), to the action of jumping up and yelling about a character that pissed you off, these books are the best starters for the best winter pastimes.

If you truly enjoy these suggestions, I want to point you to my book review page on Instagram, where I have even more books to pick up!

@jasmine.turns.the.page