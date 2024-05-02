This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter.

College is definitely an unforgettable experience, whether good and the bad. It’s a notable transition from childhood to early adulthood in the form of parties and harsh reality checks. My college experience honestly wasn’t the greatest, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t learned anything from it nor have I stopped growing through it. Since my college chapter is coming to a close, I thought I would share some advice I’ve learned during it. Therefore, as a rising senior, here are 5 big lessons I’ve learned from my time in college.

Friendships aren’t always forever.

People always talk about how college friends are lifelong friends, so that’s one of the main aspects I was most excited about when I entered college. However, I quickly learned that that’s not always the case. That one person you connected with at a party or the really nice one you may have shared a meal with at the dining hall may never talk to you again, and that’s okay. People come into your life in seasons and while the fact that those connections never blossomed into friendships sucks, you’ll find the ones that will.

Discover new hobbies

Of course the overarching reason behind attending college is to get a degree for a good job, it’s just as important to discover the things you would do for free. Hobbies are absolutely vital to ensure that you have breaks in between intense studying sessions so that you’re not stressing yourself out too much. When I wasn’t studying, working on some assignments, or completing tasks for the clubs I’m in, I got into yoga and have started learning new languages. Yoga has helped with my mental and physical health while learning a new language has been a more lighthearted challenge I’m giving myself. Getting an education is important, but so is trying that new cooking class or learning to crochet!

Manage your time wisely

Time management! Time management! Time management! I can’t stress this one enough. How you manage your time is a strong indicator of how well you will handle daily tasks. It’s so important to keep track of your class schedule, assignments, and other extracurricular activities so that you can map out times to rest while staying on top of your responsibilities. On top of that, being good at time management will help you establish what you can and can’t do in a day as well as keep you on track for graduation.

Take care of yourself

As cliche as this one sounds, it’s crucial. If you’re not mentally or physically at your best, it’s hard to give your best effort. I had to learn the hard way that neglecting your health will lead to consequences. I was so focused on being the best I could be every single day that I didn’t care that my body was practically begging for a break. To avoid completely breaking down, I implemented wellness routines for my mind and body. For me, that involved going to therapy on campus and making sure that I stay active so I’m not drowning in bed for too long. Luckily, there’s resources on a lot of campuses for mental health, physical activities, and even wellness areas for students to decompress. I highly suggest utilizing whatever resources and discounts that your school offers so that you can ensure your health doesn’t become a stressor!

You are the leader of your life.

As much as you may feel the need to make people in your life proud of you, you are the one who has to live your life. I know this is much easier said than done, depending on your circumstances, but it’s important to at least consider when you make decisions regarding your future. Whether that be your major, your electives, what organizations you join, or even what hobbies you have, make sure that it’s something you enjoy.

I hope that at least one of these lessons is helpful for you! Though college is generally painted out to be “the glory years,” it’s okay if it hasn’t been that for you. Life doesn’t end after college and college is definitely not always you at your peak. There’s so much more left for you to discover about yourself and what you want to do with your life post-graduation, so don’t feel discouraged if you haven’t found it yet.