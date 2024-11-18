5 Christmas gifts to get your favorite college student 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Hampton U chapter.

By: Nyla Adams

The Holiday season is approaching us which means college students will be looking for a gift for Christmas. Many college students are excited to be home after what can be a long boring month of November. And after going through finals, group projects and presentations college students deserve a good gift to enjoy this holiday season. So, here is a gift guide to make sure you don’t disappoint your favorite college student.

Apple Ipad and Apple Pen

Noise Cancelling Headphones

Skincare Set

Gift Cards to Delivery Services

Subscription to Study Aid Services

We are gonna start this gift guide heavy with an Apple Ipad and Apple Pen. These are two of the most essential things to a good study session. Having an Ipad and apple pen allow you to take notes everywhere and keep your notes with you everywhere. Although this is the most expensive thing on the list, think of it as an investment for your college student. These items can be used throughout the tenure of your favorite college student’s experience.

Another way to elevate a study session is having a good pair of noise canceling headphones. Having these headphones allows you to block any excess noise that could bother you while studying. Noise canceling headphones can also allow students to escape their reality and enter a new fantasy to allow them to do their best work. Companies such as Bose, Sony, JBL and Beats are known for their exceptional noise canceling headphones.

SKINCARE SET

As a college student, stress is something that you are bound to feel. The first sign of stress is when skin starts to break out due to stress. In order to help your college student feel their best self you should get them a skincare set. Not only does this help the skin, it helps students be able to practice self care during tough times.

gift cards to delivery services

Being away from home can be hard and especially can be challenging to not have a home cooked meal every night. Sometimes we can take that for granted while being at home but definitely miss it while at college. Buying your favorite college student gift cards to food delivery services such as Uber Eats, Doordash or Grubhub allows students to have food from their favorite restaurants while on campus. After a long day of studying, college students deserve a good chipotle bowl, sushi or a bowl of pho to relax.

subscription to study aid services

Having access to study aid services such as Quizlet, Grammarly, Canva and Course hero are very important for college students. These study aid services help students prepare for tests or help further the understanding of course work. Having this study aid services will allow a little bit of stress off of students while dealing with midterm season or final seasons.

This gift guide should help you give your favorite college student a gift they won’t forget. Being a college student can be hard at times so make sure to get your student a gift that will bring them joy and help college be a little bit easier. The holiday season can be a hard time for students who are away from home or students who don’t have the best family support. It is important during this holiday time to spread the holiday cheer and be kind to one another.