From Bogota to Billboard: How Colombian Women Are Fueling The Latin Music Industry

The Latin music industry is fueled by men who often have written songs at the expense of the sexualization of women. However, several women within the industry have come forward to change the way music portrays women. Ironically enough, the majority of women who have been dominating the charts all wave the Colombian flag front and center. Shakira, Karol G, and Kali Uchis are just some of the many Colombians singing and dancing their way to a feminist revolution in music. Some of their collaborations with one another have also garnered high praise. They continue to shed light on how women in music are starting to work together, instead of being forced to compete with one another.

Shakira’s hips don’t lie, and neither does her music! Shakira being a Lebanese and Colombian woman has allowed her to share both her cultures in the public eye for over twenty years. Throughout 2023, she has rebuilt her image in music. After her very public breakup with soccer player Gerard Pique, who cheated on her with another woman who was living in her house while she was away with their kids, she took her lyricism into her own hands. Shakira came out with several songs that defined feminine rage and adapting to change as a mother.

Her hit song, with Argentinian DJ and producer BZRP, “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” was an immense hit that landed them both two Latin Grammys for “Song of The Year” and “Best Pop Song.” This song specifically discussed the breakup between her and Pique, and how that shaped her. In the second verse, Shakira sings, “Te creíste que me heriste y me volviste más dura\ Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan\\,” which translates to, “You thought you’d hurt me, but you made me stronger\Women no longer cry, women get paid\\.” These lines point out that she is not going to allow this scandal to destroy her. The concept of a woman taking ownership of her public image is something many women in the public eye tend not to do because of the potential harsh backlash.

However, her other songs such as “Acrostico,” or “Acrostic,” feature her two sons, Milan and Sasha, singing along. The poem discusses the brutal realization of having to move on in life after a relationship split, but knowing she has to provide for her children despite the heartbreak. She acknowledges their pain as well and reassures them that they have each other. Motherhood being expressed in this song is not something that has been done often. However, she managed to bring it to one of the largest stages for Latin music. Shakira performed “Acrostico” alongside her two sons at the 2023 Latin Grammys. Being a single mother is no easy task, and Shakira being able to express such a taboo topic in Latin culture on such a stage proved even more just how iconic she is.

2023 was also a massive year for Colombian artist Karol G. Her hit album, Manana Sera Bonito, or Tomorrow Will Be More Beautiful, gave her some of the biggest awards at The Latin Grammys such as “Urban Music Album,” and “Album of the Year.” She even got to go home with her first Grammy for “Best Musica Urbana Album” at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. This album defined moving on from toxic relationships and being able to heal what was broken. In her hit song, “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora,” or “While I Heal My Heart,” she discusses finally being okay with not being okay. In an English translation she states, “And while I heal from the heart\Today I go out to the sea to take advantage of the sun\It’s okay to not feel good, it’s normal, it’s not a crime\I’m alive, I don’t need anything else\” In LatinX culture, it is expected that women refrain from ever talking about their wellbeing whether that be with each other, or anyone else. Karol G discussing the state of her mental health is huge for all LatinX people, but more-so specifically for Latin women. “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora” was even nominated for Record of The Year at The Latin Grammys.

In 2023, the world was granted an astonishing collaboration of “TQG” with Shakira and Karol G which was featured in Karol G’s Manana Sera Bonito. The song served as a colossal moment for the music industry and even earned a Latin Grammy for Best Urban/Fusion Performance. This song discusses heartbreak as a means of moving on. In the first verse, Shakira sings, “Seeing you with the new one hurt (Hurt)/But I’m already doing my own thing/I forgot everything that we lived/And that’s what got you so offended/Even my life got better/You’re no longer welcome here/” They both dealt with very public breakups from other public figures and had to hurt in the public eye. “TQG” is proof that not only can women come together in a healing process and move forward, but two LatinX women can work together in the music industry to heal from their pain together. This idea of women being able to heal together is a huge factor of patriarchal notions, especially in Latin countries. This collaboration provides a great deal of evidence that there is more to women in music than bad-mouthing one another. Now Shakira is making her way to coming out with a new album, “Las Mujeres No Lloran,” or “Women Don’t Cry Anymore” in March of 2024.

Kali Uchis is a Colombian-American singer who manages to incorporate both English and Spanish into her songs. She grew up in Alexandria, Virginia, and has loved music from a very young age. She has gone on to work with artists such as Karol G, Jorja Smith, Omar Apollo, and many others. Being one of Colombia’s very few openly Bisexual artists allows her to speak on her identity within her music. In doing so, she has gone on to provide representation for thousands of LatinX individuals. While her career skyrockets on her merit, her collaborations with Karol G serve just as much Colombiana-esque vibes.

Kali Uchis and Karol G collaborated on two songs in 2023. The first one is, “Me Tengo Que Ir” on Karol G’s most recent album, Manana Sera Bonito: (Bichota Season). This song dedicates itself to describing a relationship that feels extremely one-sided. Being that the title itself translates to, “I Have To Go,” the message is loud and clear. Karol G and Kali Uchis simultaneously sing about needing to choose yourself in a relationship that is deemed toxic. Each has had their fair share of public breakups, as mentioned before, however it is astonishing once again to see two women come together and share their experiences. In the Fall of 2023, Kali Uchis also debuted a single with Karol G entitled, “Labios Mordidos,” which translates to “Bitten Lips.” This song identifies Queer love and explores a different side of their collaboration skills.

Jessie Reyez and Catalina Garcia are just two of many Colombian artists on the rise. Jessie Reyez is a Canadian singer-songwriter of Colombian descent who has made music with the likes of Beyonce, Eminem, Kehlani, and many others. While the majority of her music is in English, she does have a few songs that are Spanish, and a few that are also Spanglish. Incorporating her two backgrounds has allowed her to grow as an artist while also showing her love for Colombia on large stages. Catalina Garcia, from the band Monsieur Perine, is a catalyst for bringing Colombian music to the forefront. The band even went on to receive a Grammy nomination in 2016 for their album Caja de Musica, or Music Box. They continue to make music together and have a future ahead of them in the music industry.

While many Colombian-Americans grew up with Joe Arroyo, Carlos Vives, and Juanes, it is about time that the songs being heard represent more reliable identities of women in Colombia. The majority of the time the music about women is being played is by men. In some cases, this is done via hypersexualization or disregard for their emotions as a whole. It’s time the LatinX community got a chance to celebrate the women who speak on their love, hardships, excitements, and fears, while also recognizing that there are so many others. Artists like Shakira, Karol G, and Kali Uchis, prove that Colombianas have the power to do more than anyone can even anticipate.