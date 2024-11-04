Voting as a Gettysburg College Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s election season! With the election right around the corner (only a day away), there may still be some unknowns or questions you have about voting; never fear! Here is a quick rundown about why voting is important, especially in Pennsylvania, how to vote on campus at Gettysburg College, or how to request and mail in a ballot!

overview

Why Vote? It is your civic duty, and you have the chance to make an exciting difference in our society and democracy!

Read more in the WHY VOTE? section of this article!

Why Pennsylvania? Pennsylvania is the most important of the swing states. As a college student, you make up one of over 200,000 other college students in Pennsylvania, giving you the chance to really swing the election!

Read more in the PENNSYLVANIA IN THE ELECTION section of this article!

How do I vote at Gettysburg College? If you live on campus, your polling location is in CUB Ballroom. It will be open from 7:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 5th!

Read more in the VOTING AT GETTYSBURG COLLEGE section of this article!

How do I know if I’m registered to vote? You can check your Voter Registration Status at Voter Registration Status (pa.gov)!

Read more in the CHECK YOUR STATUS section of this article!

Can I vote at home? Request a mail-in ballot from your home county ASAP if the deadline hasn’t passed yet!

Read more in the MAIL-IN BALLOTS section of this article!

why vote?

You may have heard this a thousand times, but this presidential election is one of the most influential of the times and likely the most important and influential of our lifetime! This is both an exciting and scary thing. A lot of the issues related to voting can be stressful or scary, but it is also exciting that we have the chance to make a positive difference in our country’s society and democracy!

Whether you are a diligent activist or you try to avoid politics vehemently, voting is important. There is still time to do last minute research about the candidates. Choosing just one who you believe best aligns with your values and will make a better fit for running this country according to those values is your civic duty! I am very passionate about civic engagement and believe that voting is one of the quickest and easiest ways you can involve yourself in civic society and in our democracy!

pennsylvania in the election

To put it simply and in pop culture terms, Pennsylvania is the “it” girl of this election. While there are several other swing states throughout the country, the numbers speak for themselves: winning in Pennsylvania is basically winning the election. Of course, it is a bit more complicated than that, but it is true that Pennsylvania holds a lot of importance in deciding the election.

If you were able to register on campus within the last few months, you will be able to vote in Pennsylvania, representing Adams County here at Gettysburg College. As a college student, your vote MATTERS. As any citizen your vote matters, especially with the weight it holds in Pennsylvania, but the college population is astounding.

As a Project 26 Pennsylvania Campus Fellow, I have learned some staggering statistics. In 2016, former President Donald Trump won the election by only around 40,000 votes in Pennsylvania, and then went on to win the election as a whole. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the Pennsylvania election by around 80,000 votes, and also went on to win the general election. In Pennsylvania, there are currently over 600,000 students. With all three of these numbers in mind, we as the college student population of Pennsylvania basically have a strong voice in this election.

voting at gettysburg college

Over the past few months, Project 26 and other organizations on campus have been focused on getting students registered to vote in Adams County, Pennsylvania. If you were one of these students, you’re in luck for election day; voting on campus at Gettysburg College is super easy!

All polling places will be open from 7 A.M to 8 P.M. , including the Gettysburg location. This leaves you lots of time throughout your busy day to make your way there and cast your ballot! It only takes a few minutes! Your polling place for Gettysburg College is in the College Union Building (CUB) Ballroom. Additionally, in case you need a reminder, election day is on Tuesday, November 5th.

Also note, if this will be your first time voting in Pennsylvania, or your first time voting at this polling place, it is very important to remember to bring your I.D. along with you on election day!

check your status

If you’re unsure if you are registered to vote in Adams County, don’t worry! It is super easy to check!

First, follow this link: Voter Registration Status (pa.gov).

From there, select “Find your Voter Registration Status by Name”

You will need to choose “ADAMS” under “Select a County” and type in the Gettysburg zip code “17325”.

Fill out the rest of your information and search for your registration! If you are registered, status will say “ACTIVE”

Additionally, if you need help checking, you can stop by the Project 26 table in CUB from 11:00-8:00 on weekdays, or the Gettysburg Democrats table, both of whom will be able to assist you!

mail-in ballots

Finally, what do you do if you aren’t registered to vote in Pennsylvania (or Adams County) but you still wish to vote in this election? Luckily, we have access to absentee ballots that allow college students access to voting in their home county without driving home on election day! This is still a last minute option available to you, though.

Each state has a different deadline for when they accept mail-in ballot requests by. With the election literally right around the corner, it is important that you check that you are still able to request and reasonably receive and send your ballot.

You can check your state’s deadline here: Absentee/mail-in ballot request deadlines, 2024 – Ballotpedia

If your deadline has not passed, the quickest way to request a mail-in ballot is online. By searching “mail in ballot request [your state],” the first result should be a link to request a ballot.

Once you receive your ballot, it is important to fill it out and mail it back ASAP!!! The ballot must be received by your county’s Board of Elections by November 5th at 8 P.M.

If you have any questions about how to request a ballot or how to effectively fill one out, please seek help with one of the political organizations tabling on campus in CUB every day! (Project 26 or Gettysburg Dems)

With election day fast approaching, it may be too late to request and receive a mail-in ballot in time to cast your vote. Your final option is to travel home for election day and vote in person.

conclusion

Voting is very important to the success of our democracy and should be made readily available and accessible to all eligible voters. My goal in writing this article is to hopefully inform those who still may have questions about how to vote! Important information summary points can be seen in the OVERVIEW portion of this article, and this should hopefully act as a sort of voter guide for you!

I also want to quickly emphasize the importance of voting and voting for your conscience and your values. At the end of the day, your vote is for you and what you believe is best for our country and our democracy. It is public information if you vote, but how you vote is not public.

Lastly, I want to encourage all readers to ask questions! Voting can be confusing, especially for first-time voters. It is most important that you get your vote cast, so please ask questions, whether that be to your parents, to any of the political organizations tabling in CUB, your professors, or even your friends. Educate yourself and make sure you have a plan to vote on November 5th!