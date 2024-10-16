One of my favorite parts about growing up during Halloween time was when Disney Channel would show Halloween episodes. Once October 1st hits, I pull out my laptop and watch them all month long. Watching these every October is like a tradition for me, especially being able to remember those moments from my childhood. These shows and episodes may feel corny now that I’ve grown up, but they have a special place in my heart. These are some of my favorite episodes that are currently on Disney+, along with their descriptions.
A.N.T. Farm
- S1 E14 – MutANT Farm
“The ANTs are monsters and the older kids are regular humans.”
- S2 E13 – MutANT Farm 2
“Mutant Chyna develops a forbidden crush on a boy who is human.”
- S3 E11 – Uncanny ResemblANTs
“Chyna is thrilled when Madam Goo Goo comes to the school to mentor her.”
- S3 E12 – MutANT Farm 3.0
“The mutants arrive at what they think is a boarding school for monsters.”
Austin and Ally
- S2 E1 – Costumes & Courage
“Jimmy Starr asks Austin to perform at his annual Halloween costume party.”
- S3 E20 – Horror Stories & Halloween Scares
“Power outages leaves the friends locked in Sonic Boom overnight.”
- S4 E15 – Scary Spirits & Spooky Stories
“A trip to New York inspires three spooky stories.”
Best Friends Whenever
- S1 E9 – Cyd and Shelby’s Haunted Escape
“Barry alters the girls’ power so they can teleport!”
Girl Meets World
- S1 E11 – Girl Meets World: Of Terror
“On Halloween, Auggie hosts a night of scary stories.”
- S2 E18 – Girl Meets World of Terror 2
“Riley and Maya meet a ghost!”
- S3 E15 – Girl Meets World: of Terror 3
“What would it be like if Riley and Maya had never met?”
Good Luck Charlie
- S2 E25 – Scary Had a Little Lamb
“Teddy and Ivy take Charlie trick or treating but an annoying kid ruins their night.”
- S3 E16 – Le Halloween
“For Halloween, Amy dresses up like a Kangaroo.”
- S4 E14 – Fright Knight
“Teddy and her friends decide to go ‘Halloween caroling’.”
Gravity Falls
- S1 E12 – Summerween
“It’s Gravity Falls’ version of Halloween is in summer!”
Jessie
- S2 E1 – The Whining
“The kids go trick-or-treating while Jessie fights exhaustion.”
- S3 E1 – Ghost Bummers
“Jessie and the kids throw a Halloween party.”
- S3 E23 – The Runaway Bride of Frankenstein
“Jessie does not know how to respond to Brooks’ proposal.”
- S4 E18 – The Ghostest With the Mostest
“Stuart warns the kids about a ghost named Abigail.”
Liv and Maddie
- S1 E5 – Kang-A-Rooney
“Joey is too nervous to talk to a girl he likes.”
- S2 E3 – Helgaween-A-Rooney
“Maddie accidentally triggers a spell on Halloween.”
- S3 E4 – Haunt-A-Rooney
“Maddie and Willow try to scare Parker and Reggie.”
- S4 E3 – Scare-A-Rooney
“The boys learn their school doesn’t do Halloween.”
What are some of your favorite Disney Halloween episodes?
(Episode descriptions are from Disney+)