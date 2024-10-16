The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my favorite parts about growing up during Halloween time was when Disney Channel would show Halloween episodes. Once October 1st hits, I pull out my laptop and watch them all month long. Watching these every October is like a tradition for me, especially being able to remember those moments from my childhood. These shows and episodes may feel corny now that I’ve grown up, but they have a special place in my heart. These are some of my favorite episodes that are currently on Disney+, along with their descriptions.

A.N.T. Farm

S1 E14 – MutANT Farm

“The ANTs are monsters and the older kids are regular humans.”

S2 E13 – MutANT Farm 2

“Mutant Chyna develops a forbidden crush on a boy who is human.”

S3 E11 – Uncanny ResemblANTs

“Chyna is thrilled when Madam Goo Goo comes to the school to mentor her.”

S3 E12 – MutANT Farm 3.0

“The mutants arrive at what they think is a boarding school for monsters.”

Austin and Ally

S2 E1 – Costumes & Courage

“Jimmy Starr asks Austin to perform at his annual Halloween costume party.”

S3 E20 – Horror Stories & Halloween Scares

“Power outages leaves the friends locked in Sonic Boom overnight.”

S4 E15 – Scary Spirits & Spooky Stories

“A trip to New York inspires three spooky stories.”

Best Friends Whenever

S1 E9 – Cyd and Shelby’s Haunted Escape

“Barry alters the girls’ power so they can teleport!”

Girl Meets World

S1 E11 – Girl Meets World: Of Terror

“On Halloween, Auggie hosts a night of scary stories.”

S2 E18 – Girl Meets World of Terror 2

“Riley and Maya meet a ghost!”

S3 E15 – Girl Meets World: of Terror 3

“What would it be like if Riley and Maya had never met?”

Good Luck Charlie

S2 E25 – Scary Had a Little Lamb

“Teddy and Ivy take Charlie trick or treating but an annoying kid ruins their night.”

S3 E16 – Le Halloween

“For Halloween, Amy dresses up like a Kangaroo.”

S4 E14 – Fright Knight

“Teddy and her friends decide to go ‘Halloween caroling’.”

Gravity Falls

S1 E12 – Summerween

“It’s Gravity Falls’ version of Halloween is in summer!”

Jessie

S2 E1 – The Whining

“The kids go trick-or-treating while Jessie fights exhaustion.”

S3 E1 – Ghost Bummers

“Jessie and the kids throw a Halloween party.”

S3 E23 – The Runaway Bride of Frankenstein

“Jessie does not know how to respond to Brooks’ proposal.”

S4 E18 – The Ghostest With the Mostest

“Stuart warns the kids about a ghost named Abigail.”

Liv and Maddie

S1 E5 – Kang-A-Rooney

“Joey is too nervous to talk to a girl he likes.”

S2 E3 – Helgaween-A-Rooney

“Maddie accidentally triggers a spell on Halloween.”

S3 E4 – Haunt-A-Rooney

“Maddie and Willow try to scare Parker and Reggie.”

S4 E3 – Scare-A-Rooney

“The boys learn their school doesn’t do Halloween.”

What are some of your favorite Disney Halloween episodes?

(Episode descriptions are from Disney+)