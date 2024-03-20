This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Gettysburg chapter.

I asked some of my friends to send me their favorite songs at the moment (or of all time) so I could rank them for an article. I highly recommend doing something like this with your friends because I hadn’t known most of these songs before, so it was a fun way to find new music. To my friends who sent me songs, I apologize if your pick is not as high as you expected. I genuinely liked each of the picks!

#9: Mockingbird – Enisa

This is a cover of Eminem’s song of the same name. While I really loved Enisa’s voice, my main reason for putting it last was the fact that I’m not the biggest fan of the original song.

#8 my tears ricochet – Taylor Swift

I’m so sorry to any Swifties reading this article (don’t come for me please)! This song was not bad by any means, it just felt a bit underwhelming compared to the other options.

#7 HVN ON EARTH (with Kodak Black) – Lil Tecca

This song is a bit different from what I typically listen to as I am a big fan of Midwest Emo. However, I really liked this song – the beat makes it a great song to walk to, which is great as I’m always looking for songs to add to that playlist.

#6 Gold Dust Woman – Fleetwood Mac

It pains me to put a Fleetwood Mac song this low. Although this song is amazing, I think they have much better songs from this album and also throughout their discography. It sounds similar to ‘The Chain’ to me, which is a song I adore, so my bias towards that song leaves it falling ever so slightly short.

#5 I Think I Met You In A Dream – COIN

This is another great song to walk to. I like some of COIN’s other songs, so I already came into this liking their sound. When I first listened to the song, I thought it was too mellow, but after listening to it over and over for this article, I like the way it picks up a bit at the chorus. I also am a fan of the airy vibe this song has as it’s been something I’ve been loving lately.

#4 History Of Man – Maisie Peters

I saw this song was popular on TikTok at one point, but I never really listened to the full thing before now. I think the song is beautifully powerful as it explores the dynamics between men and women. If you’ve never listened to this song in full before, I highly recommend listening to it and reading the lyrics as it plays.

#3 The Bay – Metronomy

This song honestly really surprised me. I’ll be honest, Metronomy’s music can be hit or miss for me (sorry bestie). However, this song was great! I loved the rhythm of this song – its very fun and upbeat. I especially loved the pre-chorus and the chorus. The melody as they list the different city names scratches an itch in my brain.

#2 Retro (Rough) – Childish Gambino

This was one of the two songs I had already known from this list. I knew it was going to be high because I loved it before making this list. It’s probably my favorite Childish Gambino song because of the amazing vibes. 10/10 song. I would highly recommend giving it a listen if you’ve never heard it before.

#1 Ladders – Mac Miller

As I was making my way through the list of songs, I thought that Retro (Rough) was going to be the clear winner until Ladders came on. I grew up listening to Mac Miller with my brother, so I have a soft spot for his music. I’ve never heard this song before though, so shout out to my bestie, Sarah, for blessing my ears with this one.

I have compiled each of these songs in a playlist for your listening pleasure. Big thanks to my friends, Allan, Keiji, Sarah, Adriana, Jenna, Kelly, Sophia, Chase, and Andrew for sharing their favorite songs with me!