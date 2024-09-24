Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
A Playlist for Leaving Brat Summer and Moving onto Sad Girl Fall

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/72MLA6bCr3AXJPSwdKT8Hl?si=5344c0b6067a48a8

We all loved Brat Summer and some of the amazing music that dominated our playlists all summer. But it’s time to move onto to more fall vibes, these are songs I personally feel bring that autumn energy.

  • Lovesick by Laufey
  • Kiss Me by Sixpence None the Richer
  • Would That I by Hozier
  • Mary on a Cross by Ghost
  • The Ruse & the Caper by Coyote Theory
  • Somewhere Only We Know by Keane
  • Holy Ground by Taylor Swift
  • Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac
  • Romance is Boring by Los Campesinos!
  • Falling Behind by Laufey
  • I Know You by Faye Webster
  • Juna by Clairo
  • Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
  • My Love Mine All Mine by Mitski
  • The Frost by Mitski
  • Too Sweet by Hozier
  • Francesca by Hozier
  • Not Strong Enough by Boygenius
  • I Know the End by Phoebe Bridgers
  • Nobody Gets Me by SZA
  • Duvet by bôa
  • Unraveling by The Crane Wives
  • October by The Crane Wives
  • We Fell in Love in October
