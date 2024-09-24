The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A Playlist for Leaving Brat Summer and Moving onto Sad Girl Fall

We all loved Brat Summer and some of the amazing music that dominated our playlists all summer. But it’s time to move onto to more fall vibes, these are songs I personally feel bring that autumn energy.

Lovesick by Laufey

Kiss Me by Sixpence None the Richer

Would That I by Hozier

Mary on a Cross by Ghost

The Ruse & the Caper by Coyote Theory

Somewhere Only We Know by Keane

Holy Ground by Taylor Swift

Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac

Romance is Boring by Los Campesinos!

Falling Behind by Laufey

I Know You by Faye Webster

Juna by Clairo

Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

My Love Mine All Mine by Mitski

The Frost by Mitski

Too Sweet by Hozier

Francesca by Hozier

Not Strong Enough by Boygenius

I Know the End by Phoebe Bridgers

Nobody Gets Me by SZA

Duvet by bôa

Unraveling by The Crane Wives

October by The Crane Wives