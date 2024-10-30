The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

‘Nope’

This is by far my favorite horror movie. If you want a unique, suspenseful alien film with some deep commentary then this is the movie for you. It is a thought provoking movie with so much thought and detail put into it. It is overall a statement on some of the darker aspects of the film industry with the treatment of animals and erasure of black people from film history in the forefront.

‘Carrie’ (1976)

This movie is an all-time classic in my books, none of the remakes do it justice in my opinion. All of the religious symbolism and references, the depth of Carrie’s character and her relationship with her mother make it a uniquely thrilling film. While it isn’t the scariest movie it is definitely one to watch. And I mean, come on it’s a classic — if you haven’t seen it what are you doing?

‘The Menu’

If you want something original and thought-provoking this is the movie for you. It really draws you in with satirical elements and unique concept. With a statement about class and the food industry it is unlike any other horror film I’ve seen. Overall, it ate (pun totally intended).

‘Jennifer’s Body’

This movie is just camp. While it’s on more of the comedic side, there are some elements that give the movie some depth. With the implied queerness between Needy and Jennifer and a sacrificial ritual representing a sexual assault in a way, there are definitely some meaningful parts to this horror comedy. It was totally failed by the marketing team and that infuriates me.

‘Bones and All’

Romance and cannibalism, I mean who doesn’t love cannibalistic metaphors? A movie with outright gruesome, stomach churning moments really manages to make you invested in its story. A story about being an “other” in society, whether that’s black or queer or just different. You sympathize with the characters despite the unfortunate acts they must do for the sake of survival.

‘Midsommer’

If you want to be unsettled, this is the movie for you. I enjoyed this movie because of how uncomfortable it made me because in my mind that means it succeeded in what it was trying to do. So many scenes made me feel a sense of dread in my gut just from the music or cinematography alone. The aesthetics and overall cult vibes are so well done. Also, hot take, I don’t really see it as a “good for her” film despite what many people say ’cause I mean she got inducted into a cult.

‘Us’

I loved the uncanniness of this movie. The acting is phenomenal and the concept is definitely unique and creepy. And I mean that plot twist? So many moments had me on the edge of my seat. There are so many ways this movie could be interpreted and it’s meant to be that way. So, you should watch it and see what conclusions you come to.

‘Mother!’

Now this is a unique horror film that messes with your mind. It is definitely a strange movie and unique concept with a husband and wife representing God and Mother Earth. It’s about how humans have conquered and destroyed Earth with many religious themes and references like Adam and Eve. If you want something a bit weird this is definitely a good watch.

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’

This movie was so dumb, I wasn’t sure if I loved it or hated it the first time I watched it. It is supposed to be stupid, though, that’s part of the message. A satirical horror film about Gen Z and many of our generation’s flaws, I mean I can’t even be mad about it cause it had a point and the acting was well done, unlike other attempts of representing Gen Z through humor. It’s a fun watch with a dumb plot twist that made me audibly go “seriously?” when I watched it for the first time.

