To highlight Women’s History Month, I thought it would be a good idea to talk about some of my favorite actresses from my generation. If any of these actresses are in a movie/TV show, no matter what the plot is, I’m watching it.

Jenna ortega

You may know her from her newest release, Miller’s Girl, or some of her recent roles in Scream 6, Wednesday, X, The Fallout, and more. She is also set to play Winona Ryder’s daughter in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (which I am beyond excited for, btw). Jenna Ortega always does a fantastic job in every movie and TV show she’s in. I think the way that she acts is entirely different from everyone else on this list. It almost seems like it’s so natural for her. I always love watching Jenna Ortega in everything that she does because she makes it seem so real. Her acting ability is incredible at such a young age. I can’t wait to see how she’ll continue to get better and better as time goes on.

Florence pugh

Florence Pugh’s most recent work was in Dune: Part Two, but you may also know her from Oppenheimer, Don’t Worry Darling, Black Widow, Little Women, and Midsommar. Florence Pugh’s ability to portray a character is something that I think she does an exceptional job of. Like Jenna Ortega, her acting is so genuine and natural. It always seems so thoughtless, almost like she is completely absorbed in it. I absolutely love everything that Florence Pugh is in, and I can’t wait to see other characters that she’ll portray in the future.

Zendaya

You’ll know Zendaya from her most recent role in Dune: Part Two, but she’s also in Dune: Part One, Euphoria, The Greatest Showman, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and more. The first time I ever really saw Zendaya’s true acting ability was in Euphoria. Her acting in this series still baffles me today. Her performance was so good, I truly felt emersed into the show. It’s also amazing to me that she can also dance and sing. As many people say, the modeling and music industries are lucky that Zendaya chose acting. She is incredibly talented, and I hope she continues to play challenging roles like Rue in Euphoria. I know she’ll keep growing in these emotional roles as she continues her acting career.

Mckenna grace