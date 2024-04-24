The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a senior here at Gettysburg College, I feel it is my civic duty to let other students know of some fun classes that both fill requirements and are also really interesting in case you aren’t sure what courses to look out for.

As a psychology major, it’s only fitting I start in the psych department. It is important to note that you will need to take PSYCH 101 as a prerequisite for all of the psych courses.

Psychology

Adolescent Development (PSYCH 226) *This course covers one of the interdisciplinary requirements

Advanced Lab in Perception (PSYCH 316) *You must be a Psych major and have taken Statistics (PSYCH 205) and be in or have taken Methods (PSYCH 305)

Advanced Lab in Personality and Psychopathology (PSYCH 321) *Same as the other advanced lab above

Human Cognition (PSYCH 215)

Abnormal Psych / Adult Psychopathology (PSYCH 222)

Childhood and Adolescent Psychopathology (PSYCH 223)

History of Psychological Science (PSYCH 341) *This was a requirement for psych majors when I took it, but it may not be anymore

Moving on to English:

Medieval Epic Literature (ENG 213)

Shakespeare: The Major Works (ENG 211)

Global and Radical Shakespeare (ENG 217)

Intro to Creative Writing (ENG 205)

The Brontës (ENG 349)

Radical American Women (ENG 355)

Women, Gender, & Sexuality Studies (WGS):

Intro to WGS (WGS 120) *I highly recommend this class to anyone because I think it covers important topics that everyone should know. It covers one of the interdisciplinary requirements and the Cultural Diversity Conceptualizing Diversity requirement

Topics in WGS: Queer Globalization (WGS 210) *I know this topics course changes each semester so be on the lookout for what might interest you!

Philosophy of Love and Sex (WGS 125) *This course is cross-listed with Philosophy

Art / Art History

Asian Art History (ARTH 131) *This course was super interesting and it fulfills both the art requirement and the Cultural Diversity-Global Understanding requirement

Introduction to Photography (ARTS 265)

Intermediate Photography (ARTS 266)

History and Theory of Photography (ARTH 225)

I’d also like to highlight some of my favorite professors!

Chris D’Addario (English) aka the Shakespeare guy. He’s a harsh grader, but he’s really funny and knows a lot about Shakespeare.

Chris Fee (English) aka the Medieval guy. He’s super funny and makes class really enjoyable.

Bonnie Kern (Art): She’s super sweet and genuinely talented in photography! She’s also led a very interesting life so unlocking her lore was very fun.

Erin Clark (Psych) aka the recipient of my mini ducks each semester. She is a perfect example of a professor who you can tell loves her job.

Richard Russell (Psych) aka my advisor and research project sponsor. He can come off as a little awkward at first, but that’s part of his appeal!

Kathy Berenson (Psych): I adore this woman! She is so cute and is the nicest person! Like Russell, she can come off as a bit awkward, but it truly does add to her charm.

Katherine Delaney (Psych): After taking Adolescent Development with her, I knew that I wanted to work within the adolescent/emerging adulthood age range in my future career. She is a fan favorite in the department for sure!

Allison Yurasek (Psych): She’s a newer professor here at Gettysburg, but I already know she’s going to become a fan favorite. She’s super sweet, and her area of interest is fascinating.

Sarah Gillespie (Art): I had her for both Intro to WGS and History and Theory of Photography! She’s super nice, and her classes are really interesting.

Bjorn Freter (Philosophy): He was also new when I had him, but he has a fun accent, and his class on Love & Sex was really interesting. Although he never said it in class, I just know this man is a feminist.