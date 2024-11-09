The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re like me, you need caffeine to survive. My caffeine addiction is a core part of my personality at this point, so when I came to Gettysburg in August I was in search of some of the best coffee places in my new home. These are some of my faves.

President’s Coffee

This cute little shop is right off the corner of Washington St. and Chambersburg St. It has an open-concept layout with tons of charm. It is a great place to do a little studying or having a chat with friends.

This spot is a fave for me. They have a rotating seasonal menu and year-long delights like espressos, lattes, and a multitude of teas. It is a great place if you need a moment of peace in your day.

Waldo’s and Co

Waldo’s is a non-profit centered around supporting the art community in Gettysburg. They have a free art space, a gallery, and (my favorite part) a coffee bar. They have great custom-made coffee and soda drinks which are amazing. They host many amazing events including Listeners and Performers open mic night and gallery walks for local artists.

This little spot is a wonderful place to come if you want to connect with the Gettysburg Community, view some great art, or just get a good cup of coffee.

Ragged Edge

This cute little shop is right down Chambersburg St. and a short walk from campus. It is perfect if you’re looking for a nice, traditional coffee shop vibe. With a nice little art gallery in the back, this shop has a homey, small town feel. This is a great place to come if you want to sit down and study with a friend or relax in the garden in the back.

Bantam Coffee Roasters

This coffee shop is known for two things: their coffee shop and their coffee truck. Although their coffee shop is a hike from campus, they bring a nice little truck to sell to-go coffee outside of Rice Hall on nice days. It is a great option if you need some caffeine on the go or just need a pick-me-up. They have a nice vibe and sometimes put cute little doodles on their to-go cups.

Commons

Original Photo by Madeline Platt

The Commons is a small coffee shop located in CUB. It is right next to the CUB Junction and has great lighting. They don’t have seating, but it has good coffee and takes Dinning Dollars, so you can save your own personal money. This is a great option if you want to stay on campus or need caffeine in a pinch.