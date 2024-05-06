This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Gettysburg chapter.

I recently picked up my cap and gown, and everything started to get a little too real. I rushed home and slipped on the white dress I ordered from Amazon, still covered in wrinkles from the long shipping journey. I expected the gown to be a bit thicker. I didn’t think that the tassel on my cap would be so pretty. As I stood in the mirror, looking at the full get-up, I realized that I had been anticipating graduation so much that it never felt like it would come. But now it’s the week of finals, and soon, my life will change forever.

When I first came to Gettysburg, the world was still in the middle of a pandemic. It was a weird time, and I don’t think I was ready for it. There were so many rules, and I was constantly worried. I was scared I would get sick, I wouldn’t make friends, I would fail my classes, everything. I missed everything about high school and home. I’m happy to say that, over time, Gettysburg has become home. I remember the first time I called it home. It was such a weird feeling to know that a part of me would always reside in this small, historic town.

College has involved many changes, but Her Campus has always been a constant. I went to my first meeting that fateful freshman year, and it was on Zoom. I have no idea what we talked about, but I wanted to stay involved. I started to write articles, and then I started editing them. Soon, I became the Events Coordinator, and then I founded and managed our TikTok account (@hercampusgettysburg!). From junior year until now, I have served as Co-Campus Correspondent/President. I’m so proud of what this club has done over the past four years. A few weeks ago, we had our last event of the year, and it was a major success. I was so happy that so many people showed up (we literally ran out of chairs), but I was even happier to see how each member took charge and helped out. I can’t wait to see what our current and future members accomplish after I and the rest of our seniors graduate. Thank you, guys, for taking this club on!

Her Campus at Gettysburg College, it’s been real. Thanks for keeping me busy these past four years.